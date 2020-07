Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

This lovely, Tramonto house has just been remodeled with new flooring, state of the art kitchen, updated baths and so much more! Upstairs features large master suite, additional bed and bath, plus bonus loft area...perfect for a home office or play room. Relax on the back patio. set against mature landscaping. Two car garage and just steps away from the community pool. This house is a must see! NO PETS PLEASE!