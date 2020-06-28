All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

7175 Tanager Dr

7175 Tanager Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7175 Tanager Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Aviara

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/15/19 Remodeled Aviara Single Family Home - Property Id: 147388

Completely remodeled in 2017, this light & airy 3 bedroom plus a loft, 2.5 bath home features new hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, new windows, new window coverings, new hardware throughout, crown molding, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, central A/C and much more! It has an open floorplan, high ceilings and tons of natural light. New kitchen with center island has top of the line stainless appliances, white cabinets and quartz countertops. The laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor and has front loading LG washer and dryer. The huge master suite has custom walk-in closets and gorgeous bathroom with walk in shower, oversized tub and dual sinks. Private backyard with lush, tropical landscaping. Centrally located in south Carlsbad, it is close to shopping, La Costa Resort, the beach and has easy access to Interstate 5. Partially furnished, if desired. Gardener and garbage included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147388p
Property Id 147388

(RLNE5092316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7175 Tanager Dr have any available units?
7175 Tanager Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7175 Tanager Dr have?
Some of 7175 Tanager Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7175 Tanager Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7175 Tanager Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7175 Tanager Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7175 Tanager Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7175 Tanager Dr offer parking?
No, 7175 Tanager Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7175 Tanager Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7175 Tanager Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7175 Tanager Dr have a pool?
No, 7175 Tanager Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7175 Tanager Dr have accessible units?
No, 7175 Tanager Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7175 Tanager Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7175 Tanager Dr has units with dishwashers.
