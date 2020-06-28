7175 Tanager Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled Aviara Single Family Home



Completely remodeled in 2017, this light & airy 3 bedroom plus a loft, 2.5 bath home features new hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, new windows, new window coverings, new hardware throughout, crown molding, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, central A/C and much more! It has an open floorplan, high ceilings and tons of natural light. New kitchen with center island has top of the line stainless appliances, white cabinets and quartz countertops. The laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor and has front loading LG washer and dryer. The huge master suite has custom walk-in closets and gorgeous bathroom with walk in shower, oversized tub and dual sinks. Private backyard with lush, tropical landscaping. Centrally located in south Carlsbad, it is close to shopping, La Costa Resort, the beach and has easy access to Interstate 5. Partially furnished, if desired. Gardener and garbage included.

