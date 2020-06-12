All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7142 Pintail Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7142 Pintail Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

7142 Pintail Dr

7142 Pintail Drive · (619) 296-9006 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7142 Pintail Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Aviara

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7142 Pintail Dr · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1947 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
PINTAIL DR - FURNISHED OR UN-FURNISHED - REMODELED HOME IN AVIARA WITH POOL, HOT TUB, & MORE! - This beautiful and spacious (~2000 sf) 2 story house is available as a long term furnished OR unfurnished rental. It is nestled in the highly sought Tramonto at Aviara community within walking distance to schools and trails at the Batiquitos Lagoon. Community amenities include a pool and spa. 2 minutes to the Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, shops, restaurants, and Carlsbad Public Library. 10 minutes to the beach!

As a furnished house, it is perfect for corporate housing, a travelling nurse, extended vacation, and more. No air conditioning, but you rarely need it as it stays cool and breezy all year long.

Video of House - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=biLSVzNuF78  

Video of Garage - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNXKUTF0Wgw  

Un-Furnished Rent Amount:
- 1 year lease, $3495 / month
- Security Deposit = 1 month of rent

Furnished Rent Amount:
- 1 year lease, $3795 / month
- Security Deposit = 2 months of rent

Home Features:
- All new appliances and refinished cabinets in the kitchen
- Completely renovated and has new solid wood flooring and carpet
- Gas fireplace in living room
- Private backyard and patio, beautiful landscape and seating
- Kitchen - garden window, open floor plan with tons of cabinets for storage
- Master bedroom - Huge size, 20 x 20. Lots of windows and natural sunlight, high ceilings, 2 large closets
- Master bath - oversized bathtub and separate shower, dual sinks
- 2 Upstairs bedrooms - large windows & closets, share huge bathroom
- Tasteful furnishings and all linens and kitchenware needed for extended stay

LEASE TERMS:
- 12 month lease: 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. MUST be willing to start lease by August 1.
- 2.8x monthly rent in gross (pre-tax) income
- 650+ credit score

PARKING: 2 car garage, street parking abundant.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:
Washer/dryer, NEW dishwasher, NEW refrigerator, NEW range/oven, microwave, fireplace, central heat, no central A/C

UTILITIES:
- Tenant pays SDGE, water, trash
- Owner pays landscaping

PET & SMOKING POLICY:
- No Dogs. Cats ok, $25/month/cat, $500 deposit per cat. Mandatory $100 ozone odor treatment and deep carpet cleaning.
- No smokers.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS:
Due to the Covid19 pandemic we are conducting physical showings only with submitted application. You can view our interior tour video and do a drive-by viewing at this time. (Video to be uploaded on 5/26)

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
Go to www.hightideprop.com to apply online.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5809774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7142 Pintail Dr have any available units?
7142 Pintail Dr has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7142 Pintail Dr have?
Some of 7142 Pintail Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7142 Pintail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7142 Pintail Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7142 Pintail Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7142 Pintail Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7142 Pintail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7142 Pintail Dr does offer parking.
Does 7142 Pintail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7142 Pintail Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7142 Pintail Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7142 Pintail Dr has a pool.
Does 7142 Pintail Dr have accessible units?
No, 7142 Pintail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7142 Pintail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7142 Pintail Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7142 Pintail Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity