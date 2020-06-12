7142 Pintail Dr

Amenities

PINTAIL DR - FURNISHED OR UN-FURNISHED - REMODELED HOME IN AVIARA WITH POOL, HOT TUB, & MORE! - This beautiful and spacious (~2000 sf) 2 story house is available as a long term furnished OR unfurnished rental. It is nestled in the highly sought Tramonto at Aviara community within walking distance to schools and trails at the Batiquitos Lagoon. Community amenities include a pool and spa. 2 minutes to the Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, shops, restaurants, and Carlsbad Public Library. 10 minutes to the beach!



As a furnished house, it is perfect for corporate housing, a travelling nurse, extended vacation, and more. No air conditioning, but you rarely need it as it stays cool and breezy all year long.



Video of House - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=biLSVzNuF78



Video of Garage - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNXKUTF0Wgw



Un-Furnished Rent Amount:

- 1 year lease, $3495 / month

- Security Deposit = 1 month of rent



Furnished Rent Amount:

- 1 year lease, $3795 / month

- Security Deposit = 2 months of rent



Home Features:

- All new appliances and refinished cabinets in the kitchen

- Completely renovated and has new solid wood flooring and carpet

- Gas fireplace in living room

- Private backyard and patio, beautiful landscape and seating

- Kitchen - garden window, open floor plan with tons of cabinets for storage

- Master bedroom - Huge size, 20 x 20. Lots of windows and natural sunlight, high ceilings, 2 large closets

- Master bath - oversized bathtub and separate shower, dual sinks

- 2 Upstairs bedrooms - large windows & closets, share huge bathroom

- Tasteful furnishings and all linens and kitchenware needed for extended stay



LEASE TERMS:

- 12 month lease: 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. MUST be willing to start lease by August 1.

- 2.8x monthly rent in gross (pre-tax) income

- 650+ credit score



PARKING: 2 car garage, street parking abundant.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:

Washer/dryer, NEW dishwasher, NEW refrigerator, NEW range/oven, microwave, fireplace, central heat, no central A/C



UTILITIES:

- Tenant pays SDGE, water, trash

- Owner pays landscaping



PET & SMOKING POLICY:

- No Dogs. Cats ok, $25/month/cat, $500 deposit per cat. Mandatory $100 ozone odor treatment and deep carpet cleaning.

- No smokers.



VIEWING DIRECTIONS:

Due to the Covid19 pandemic we are conducting physical showings only with submitted application. You can view our interior tour video and do a drive-by viewing at this time. (Video to be uploaded on 5/26)



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

Go to www.hightideprop.com to apply online.



No Dogs Allowed



