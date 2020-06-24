Amenities

7122 Sitio Destino Available 04/09/20 Beautiful Large Home in the La Costa Oaks North Area!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is located on a cul-de-sac and offers spectacular views. The large kitchen provides an abundant amount of cabinet and counter top space and is complete with all stainless steal appliances. 1 bedroom and a full bath are located downstairs, all other bedrooms are upstairs along with the spacious laundry room. The large backyard is outfitted with turf and a private Jacuzzi, making it perfect for entertaining. This home is a must see!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11,625.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Washer

Carpet

Dryer

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Dishwasher

Oven

Garbage Disposal

Cooktop

Refrigerator

Gas Fireplace

Downstairs Bedroom

Formal dining room

Eat in kitchen

2 Story

Living Room

Family Room

Tile Flooring

Laundry Room (Upstairs)

2 Car Garage

Private Spa

Gardener included

Home Owners Assoc.

Valley View

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary

Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School

High School: La Costa Canyon High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7122-Sitio-Destino-Carlsbad-CA-92008-1859/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



