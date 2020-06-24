Amenities
7122 Sitio Destino Available 04/09/20 Beautiful Large Home in the La Costa Oaks North Area!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is located on a cul-de-sac and offers spectacular views. The large kitchen provides an abundant amount of cabinet and counter top space and is complete with all stainless steal appliances. 1 bedroom and a full bath are located downstairs, all other bedrooms are upstairs along with the spacious laundry room. The large backyard is outfitted with turf and a private Jacuzzi, making it perfect for entertaining. This home is a must see!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11,625.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Washer
Carpet
Dryer
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Dishwasher
Oven
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Refrigerator
Gas Fireplace
Downstairs Bedroom
Formal dining room
Eat in kitchen
2 Story
Living Room
Family Room
Tile Flooring
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
2 Car Garage
Private Spa
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Valley View
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary
Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7122-Sitio-Destino-Carlsbad-CA-92008-1859/
