All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7122 Sitio Destino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7122 Sitio Destino
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

7122 Sitio Destino

7122 Sitio Destino · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7122 Sitio Destino, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
7122 Sitio Destino Available 04/09/20 Beautiful Large Home in the La Costa Oaks North Area!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is located on a cul-de-sac and offers spectacular views. The large kitchen provides an abundant amount of cabinet and counter top space and is complete with all stainless steal appliances. 1 bedroom and a full bath are located downstairs, all other bedrooms are upstairs along with the spacious laundry room. The large backyard is outfitted with turf and a private Jacuzzi, making it perfect for entertaining. This home is a must see!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11,625.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Washer
Carpet
Dryer
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Dishwasher
Oven
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Refrigerator
Gas Fireplace
Downstairs Bedroom
Formal dining room
Eat in kitchen
2 Story
Living Room
Family Room
Tile Flooring
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
2 Car Garage
Private Spa
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Valley View
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary
Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7122-Sitio-Destino-Carlsbad-CA-92008-1859/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4759726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7122 Sitio Destino have any available units?
7122 Sitio Destino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7122 Sitio Destino have?
Some of 7122 Sitio Destino's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7122 Sitio Destino currently offering any rent specials?
7122 Sitio Destino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7122 Sitio Destino pet-friendly?
Yes, 7122 Sitio Destino is pet friendly.
Does 7122 Sitio Destino offer parking?
Yes, 7122 Sitio Destino offers parking.
Does 7122 Sitio Destino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7122 Sitio Destino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7122 Sitio Destino have a pool?
No, 7122 Sitio Destino does not have a pool.
Does 7122 Sitio Destino have accessible units?
No, 7122 Sitio Destino does not have accessible units.
Does 7122 Sitio Destino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7122 Sitio Destino has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College