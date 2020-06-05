7104 Whitewater St

Amenities
Fully Furnished House for Rent
7104 Whitewater
Carlsbad, CA 92011
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
2142 sq. ft.
Ocean View
Walk in Closet
Granite Counters
Upstairs Laundry Room
Pets on Approval
Central Air Conditioning
Dual Sinks and Walk in Closet in Master
Close to Camp Pendleton
This is a big, open floor plan home for rent 1 block from the Ocean. The house will be rented Fully Furnished and lease term is 1 Year. Living here is like being on vacation every day.
Surfers paradise with beautiful ocean views and direct beach access across the street. Yard includes BBQ, gas fire pit, exotic palms, and garden boxes for entertaining and enjoying the salty air of ocean living. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master bedroom is massive with a huge walk in closet and Ocean View. The Master Bath has a soak tub, separate standing shower and dual sinks all with an Ocean View. The upgraded Kitchen with granite and its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. The kitchen also has a pantry and breakfast nook. The formal dining room and living room make the home elegant. The back yard has a built in fire-pit. The complex has a pool, spa, and park. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action
Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Text me for the Fastest Response
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi