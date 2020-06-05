7104 Whitewater St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Fully Furnished House for Rent

7104 Whitewater

Carlsbad, CA 92011



3 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

2142 sq. ft.

Ocean View

Walk in Closet

Granite Counters

Upstairs Laundry Room

Pets on Approval

Central Air Conditioning

Dual Sinks and Walk in Closet in Master

Close to Camp Pendleton



This is a big, open floor plan home for rent 1 block from the Ocean. The house will be rented Fully Furnished and lease term is 1 Year. Living here is like being on vacation every day.

Surfers paradise with beautiful ocean views and direct beach access across the street. Yard includes BBQ, gas fire pit, exotic palms, and garden boxes for entertaining and enjoying the salty air of ocean living. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master bedroom is massive with a huge walk in closet and Ocean View. The Master Bath has a soak tub, separate standing shower and dual sinks all with an Ocean View. The upgraded Kitchen with granite and its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. The kitchen also has a pantry and breakfast nook. The formal dining room and living room make the home elegant. The back yard has a built in fire-pit. The complex has a pool, spa, and park. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..



Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-889-0113

Text me for the Fastest Response

John81Brown@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi