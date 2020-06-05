All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7104 Whitewater St

7104 Whitewater Street · No Longer Available
Location

7104 Whitewater Street, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Fully Furnished House for Rent
7104 Whitewater
Carlsbad, CA 92011

3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
2142 sq. ft.
Ocean View
Walk in Closet
Granite Counters
Upstairs Laundry Room
Pets on Approval
Central Air Conditioning
Dual Sinks and Walk in Closet in Master
Close to Camp Pendleton

This is a big, open floor plan home for rent 1 block from the Ocean. The house will be rented Fully Furnished and lease term is 1 Year. Living here is like being on vacation every day.
Surfers paradise with beautiful ocean views and direct beach access across the street. Yard includes BBQ, gas fire pit, exotic palms, and garden boxes for entertaining and enjoying the salty air of ocean living. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master bedroom is massive with a huge walk in closet and Ocean View. The Master Bath has a soak tub, separate standing shower and dual sinks all with an Ocean View. The upgraded Kitchen with granite and its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. The kitchen also has a pantry and breakfast nook. The formal dining room and living room make the home elegant. The back yard has a built in fire-pit. The complex has a pool, spa, and park. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..

Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Text me for the Fastest Response
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7104 Whitewater St have any available units?
7104 Whitewater St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7104 Whitewater St have?
Some of 7104 Whitewater St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7104 Whitewater St currently offering any rent specials?
7104 Whitewater St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7104 Whitewater St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7104 Whitewater St is pet friendly.
Does 7104 Whitewater St offer parking?
Yes, 7104 Whitewater St does offer parking.
Does 7104 Whitewater St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7104 Whitewater St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7104 Whitewater St have a pool?
Yes, 7104 Whitewater St has a pool.
Does 7104 Whitewater St have accessible units?
No, 7104 Whitewater St does not have accessible units.
Does 7104 Whitewater St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7104 Whitewater St has units with dishwashers.
