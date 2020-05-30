7081 Murillo Ln

Amenities
5BR/3BA La Costa Beauty with Extensive Accommodations!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This west facing La Costa beauty has extensive accommodations that await you. A highly desired 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home includes 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs. Downstairs bedroom can also be used as a den. This home brings in a lot of light. You will relish the dark granite counters contrasted with custom white cabinets in the kitchen. The kitchen opens to the family room with a fireplace. Wood floors, custom carpeting and tile that will compliment your decor. Deep bathtub and double sinks in the master in suite. Custom window coverings with sunset views. Community offers a pool, spa and tot lot. This is a 12 month lease.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$9,500.
PETS:
No Cats, Dog Under 50 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Evening Lights
Non-Smoking Property
Community Playground
Microwave
Double Oven
Cooktop
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Family Room
Dining Area
Vaulted Ceilings
Living Room
Eat in kitchen
2 Story
Storage space
Tile Flooring
Hardwood floors
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
Washer/ Dryer
Electric Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Canyon View
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Meadows Elementary
Middle School: San Elijo Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7081-Murillo-Lane-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1757/
