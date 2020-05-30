7081 Murillo Ln

Amenities

5BR/3BA La Costa Beauty with Extensive Accommodations!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This west facing La Costa beauty has extensive accommodations that await you. A highly desired 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home includes 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs. Downstairs bedroom can also be used as a den. This home brings in a lot of light. You will relish the dark granite counters contrasted with custom white cabinets in the kitchen. The kitchen opens to the family room with a fireplace. Wood floors, custom carpeting and tile that will compliment your decor. Deep bathtub and double sinks in the master in suite. Custom window coverings with sunset views. Community offers a pool, spa and tot lot. This is a 12 month lease.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$9,500.



PETS:

No Cats, Dog Under 50 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Evening Lights

Non-Smoking Property

Community Playground

Microwave

Double Oven

Cooktop

Refrigerator

Garbage Disposal

Dishwasher

Gas Fireplace

Family Room

Dining Area

Vaulted Ceilings

Living Room

Eat in kitchen

2 Story

Storage space

Tile Flooring

Hardwood floors

Laundry Room (Ground Floor)

Washer/ Dryer

Electric Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Gardener included

Home Owners Assoc.

Canyon View

Plantation Shutters

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: La Costa Meadows Elementary

Middle School: San Elijo Middle School

High School: San Marcos High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7081-Murillo-Lane-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1757/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE3725678)