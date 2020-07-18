7039 WHITEWATER ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

WALK TO THE BEACH - WALK TO THE BEACH - WALK TO THE BEACH -- Ocean View -- Available Now! -- Furnished -- 12 Month Minimum Lease -- $6,500.00/mo or best offer, contingent upon owner approval. -- 1 small dog less than 25 lbs allowed. -- HOME FEATURES: 2,146 sq/ft two story, large kitchen with ocean view, master bedroom with retreat and deck, ensuites includes walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate shower and tub, secondary bedrooms (one with a deck) has stunning ocean views. Please do not disturb tenants.