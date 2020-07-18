All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

7039 WHITEWATER ST.

7039 Whitewater Street · (858) 869-1224
Location

7039 Whitewater Street, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2146 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
WALK TO THE BEACH - WALK TO THE BEACH - WALK TO THE BEACH -- Ocean View -- Available Now! -- Furnished -- 12 Month Minimum Lease -- $6,500.00/mo or best offer, contingent upon owner approval. -- 1 small dog less than 25 lbs allowed. -- HOME FEATURES: 2,146 sq/ft two story, large kitchen with ocean view, master bedroom with retreat and deck, ensuites includes walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate shower and tub, secondary bedrooms (one with a deck) has stunning ocean views. Please do not disturb tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7039 WHITEWATER ST. have any available units?
7039 WHITEWATER ST. has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7039 WHITEWATER ST. have?
Some of 7039 WHITEWATER ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7039 WHITEWATER ST. currently offering any rent specials?
7039 WHITEWATER ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7039 WHITEWATER ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7039 WHITEWATER ST. is pet friendly.
Does 7039 WHITEWATER ST. offer parking?
Yes, 7039 WHITEWATER ST. offers parking.
Does 7039 WHITEWATER ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7039 WHITEWATER ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7039 WHITEWATER ST. have a pool?
Yes, 7039 WHITEWATER ST. has a pool.
Does 7039 WHITEWATER ST. have accessible units?
No, 7039 WHITEWATER ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 7039 WHITEWATER ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7039 WHITEWATER ST. has units with dishwashers.
