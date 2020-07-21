All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

7019 Estrella De Mar Rd

7019 Estrella De Mar Road · No Longer Available
Location

7019 Estrella De Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
2BR 2BA Condo in Desirable La Costa. Association Pool/Spa. - Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Master bedroom has an extended area suitable for an office, with shuttered dividing doors. Each bedroom has access to private patios and each has the convenience of a separate, full bathroom. View of the back patio from the kitchen window and from the dining area. Easy access to the patios from several rooms. Assigned covered carport includes 2 locking storage cabinets. Second parking space too. Privileges to the association pool and spa, as well as the peaceful manicured grounds, included. Your small dog will be considered, with the additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal!

Contact John Vogel, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays SDGE. Owner pays water, sewer, trash. Owner pays HOA. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

(RLNE5008686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7019 Estrella De Mar Rd have any available units?
7019 Estrella De Mar Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7019 Estrella De Mar Rd have?
Some of 7019 Estrella De Mar Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7019 Estrella De Mar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7019 Estrella De Mar Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 Estrella De Mar Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7019 Estrella De Mar Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7019 Estrella De Mar Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7019 Estrella De Mar Rd offers parking.
Does 7019 Estrella De Mar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7019 Estrella De Mar Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 Estrella De Mar Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7019 Estrella De Mar Rd has a pool.
Does 7019 Estrella De Mar Rd have accessible units?
No, 7019 Estrella De Mar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 Estrella De Mar Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7019 Estrella De Mar Rd has units with dishwashers.
