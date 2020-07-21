7019 Estrella De Mar Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking pool e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

2BR 2BA Condo in Desirable La Costa. Association Pool/Spa. - Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Master bedroom has an extended area suitable for an office, with shuttered dividing doors. Each bedroom has access to private patios and each has the convenience of a separate, full bathroom. View of the back patio from the kitchen window and from the dining area. Easy access to the patios from several rooms. Assigned covered carport includes 2 locking storage cabinets. Second parking space too. Privileges to the association pool and spa, as well as the peaceful manicured grounds, included. Your small dog will be considered, with the additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal!



Contact John Vogel, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays SDGE. Owner pays water, sewer, trash. Owner pays HOA. Tenant liability insurance required.



(RLNE5008686)