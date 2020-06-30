7013 VIA OSTIONES

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL LA COSTA HOME - Available NOW!



This gorgeous 5 bedroom home in La Costa is available NOW! This home features bamboo floors throughout, new blinds and paint, a large 2.5 car garage, and a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs! Remodeled kitchen includes stove, cook top, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave! Washer and dryer hookups in your large laundry room. Master suite includes his and her closets, cozy fireplace, and a balcony with an ocean view! This home is also located right around the corner from the community pool. A gardener is provided for the front yard only. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pet on approval with additional deposit of $500.00 per pet. No smoking please. Security deposit is $4200.



*This home has a loft/landing above the dining room that is not a usable space.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($12,750.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE5588303)