Carlsbad, CA
7013 VIA OSTIONES
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

7013 VIA OSTIONES

7013 Via Ostiones · No Longer Available
Location

7013 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL LA COSTA HOME - Available NOW!

This gorgeous 5 bedroom home in La Costa is available NOW! This home features bamboo floors throughout, new blinds and paint, a large 2.5 car garage, and a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs! Remodeled kitchen includes stove, cook top, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave! Washer and dryer hookups in your large laundry room. Master suite includes his and her closets, cozy fireplace, and a balcony with an ocean view! This home is also located right around the corner from the community pool. A gardener is provided for the front yard only. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pet on approval with additional deposit of $500.00 per pet. No smoking please. Security deposit is $4200.

*This home has a loft/landing above the dining room that is not a usable space.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($12,750.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE5588303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7013 VIA OSTIONES have any available units?
7013 VIA OSTIONES doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7013 VIA OSTIONES have?
Some of 7013 VIA OSTIONES's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7013 VIA OSTIONES currently offering any rent specials?
7013 VIA OSTIONES is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7013 VIA OSTIONES pet-friendly?
Yes, 7013 VIA OSTIONES is pet friendly.
Does 7013 VIA OSTIONES offer parking?
Yes, 7013 VIA OSTIONES offers parking.
Does 7013 VIA OSTIONES have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7013 VIA OSTIONES does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7013 VIA OSTIONES have a pool?
Yes, 7013 VIA OSTIONES has a pool.
Does 7013 VIA OSTIONES have accessible units?
No, 7013 VIA OSTIONES does not have accessible units.
Does 7013 VIA OSTIONES have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7013 VIA OSTIONES has units with dishwashers.

