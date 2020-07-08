Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage media room refrigerator

7009 Mimosa Dr.

Carlsbad, CA 92011



Adorable Carlsbad home with a great location and an even better price!



New paint and beautiful new hardwood floors just installed! Great city, ideal location, top-rated schools, and an unbelievably affordable price!



Attached 2 car garage, washer dryer hookups and room for large refrigerator!



Great location in Carlsbad, beaches less than 10 min away, and walking distance to post office, library, grocery stores, tons of restaurants, movie theaters and more!



