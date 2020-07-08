All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 24 2019

7009 Mimosa Dr.

7009 Mimosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7009 Mimosa Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc1d28f01c ----
7009 Mimosa Dr.
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Adorable Carlsbad home with a great location and an even better price!

New paint and beautiful new hardwood floors just installed! Great city, ideal location, top-rated schools, and an unbelievably affordable price!

Attached 2 car garage, washer dryer hookups and room for large refrigerator!

Great location in Carlsbad, beaches less than 10 min away, and walking distance to post office, library, grocery stores, tons of restaurants, movie theaters and more!

For more information please visit us at www.SmartPMSD.com or call:

760.523.9572

and leave a message, and one of our agents will call you back asap!

Thanks for your interest!

Property Professionally Managed by Smart Property Management, Inc. and The Kerrigan Homes Team

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 Mimosa Dr. have any available units?
7009 Mimosa Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7009 Mimosa Dr. have?
Some of 7009 Mimosa Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 Mimosa Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7009 Mimosa Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 Mimosa Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7009 Mimosa Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7009 Mimosa Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7009 Mimosa Dr. offers parking.
Does 7009 Mimosa Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7009 Mimosa Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 Mimosa Dr. have a pool?
No, 7009 Mimosa Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7009 Mimosa Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7009 Mimosa Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 Mimosa Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7009 Mimosa Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

