6930 Tourmaline Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym green community on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Townhome in La Costa Green Community (Carlsbad) - Beautiful rental townhome in the highly desirable La Costa Green Avellino community in Carlsbad. This three bedroom, three and a half bathroom tri-level townhome features 2,216 SqFt with upgraded interior finishes and a first floor bonus room. Enter the townhome to the entryway with great natural light spilling in from the sliding glass door leading to the backyard. The bonus room can function as multiple spaces including an office, playroom or an entertainment room. A full bathroom with a walk-in shower is located on the first floor. Stairs lead to the second floor living area with an open concept living room and kitchen area. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. The master bedroom suite is located on the second floor with a private balcony overlooking the community, a large walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom. The bathrooms features a soaking tub, glass enclosed walk-in shower and a dual vanity.



Two guest bedrooms are located on the second floor and share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Enjoy views overlooking the Omni La Costa Golf Course from the private backyard. The La Costa Green community offers residents resort-like amenities including tennis courts, fitness center, pool, spa, playground and outdoor grilling area. Other features of the townhome include air conditioning, new paint throughout, custom window treatments and vinyl plank flooring. The laundry room is equipped with a washer and dryer. The townhome includes an attached two car garage with direct access to the property. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The property is walking distance to La Costa Towne Center with a variety of shops, restaurants and grocery stores. Is it also a short walk to Stagecoach Park, offering community activities year-round including summer concerts. This property is situated in the highly rated Carlsbad Unified School District: Poinsettia Elementary School, Aviara Oaks Middle School, Sage Creek High School, Carlsbad High School. It is also just minutes from Alga Norte Community Park, Ponto Beach, Omni La Costa Golf Resort and Spa and the Dove Library. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access Interstate 5.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



No Cats Allowed



