Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

6930 Tourmaline Place

6930 Tourmaline Pl · No Longer Available
Location

6930 Tourmaline Pl, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Townhome in La Costa Green Community (Carlsbad) - Beautiful rental townhome in the highly desirable La Costa Green Avellino community in Carlsbad. This three bedroom, three and a half bathroom tri-level townhome features 2,216 SqFt with upgraded interior finishes and a first floor bonus room. Enter the townhome to the entryway with great natural light spilling in from the sliding glass door leading to the backyard. The bonus room can function as multiple spaces including an office, playroom or an entertainment room. A full bathroom with a walk-in shower is located on the first floor. Stairs lead to the second floor living area with an open concept living room and kitchen area. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. The master bedroom suite is located on the second floor with a private balcony overlooking the community, a large walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom. The bathrooms features a soaking tub, glass enclosed walk-in shower and a dual vanity.

Two guest bedrooms are located on the second floor and share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Enjoy views overlooking the Omni La Costa Golf Course from the private backyard. The La Costa Green community offers residents resort-like amenities including tennis courts, fitness center, pool, spa, playground and outdoor grilling area. Other features of the townhome include air conditioning, new paint throughout, custom window treatments and vinyl plank flooring. The laundry room is equipped with a washer and dryer. The townhome includes an attached two car garage with direct access to the property. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The property is walking distance to La Costa Towne Center with a variety of shops, restaurants and grocery stores. Is it also a short walk to Stagecoach Park, offering community activities year-round including summer concerts. This property is situated in the highly rated Carlsbad Unified School District: Poinsettia Elementary School, Aviara Oaks Middle School, Sage Creek High School, Carlsbad High School. It is also just minutes from Alga Norte Community Park, Ponto Beach, Omni La Costa Golf Resort and Spa and the Dove Library. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access Interstate 5.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5713138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 Tourmaline Place have any available units?
6930 Tourmaline Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6930 Tourmaline Place have?
Some of 6930 Tourmaline Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 Tourmaline Place currently offering any rent specials?
6930 Tourmaline Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 Tourmaline Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6930 Tourmaline Place is pet friendly.
Does 6930 Tourmaline Place offer parking?
Yes, 6930 Tourmaline Place offers parking.
Does 6930 Tourmaline Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6930 Tourmaline Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 Tourmaline Place have a pool?
Yes, 6930 Tourmaline Place has a pool.
Does 6930 Tourmaline Place have accessible units?
No, 6930 Tourmaline Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 Tourmaline Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6930 Tourmaline Place does not have units with dishwashers.

