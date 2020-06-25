6928 Peach Tree Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD CONDO - FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL. This Beautiful 3 Bedroom (all bedrooms upstairs. One set up as home office), 2-1/2 Baths (upgraded), Single Car Garage, Condo has separate living and dining rooms, wood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, fully furnished, upgraded kitchen with newer appliances, breakfast bar, pantry, stack washer/dryer, ceilings fans throughout home, Master bedroom with balcony overlooking the HOA Tennis court to the North, fence/walled-in front and back yards, patio cover with ambiance lighting, BBQ, lawn chairs for relaxing and use of the HOA Pool, Hot Tub, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, 2 parks and close to commuting and shopping. For all details necessary to rent this home go to the Management Company website.

PROPERTY NOTES:

1. Month-To-Month rental (Minimum: 1 month/30 days). Looking for 9/1/19 thru 10/31/19, possibly November as well.

2. Gardener included at Owner's Expense. Tenants are overall responsible for the front and back yard maintenance, but the gardener will take care of basic maintenance.

3. Washer/dryer (any potential repairs to discuss with Mgmt Company).

5. Pets To Discuss. See Mgmt website criteria.

6. Credit scores min. 650 per applicant.

7. Home has heating, but does not have AC. Has ceiling fans in each room and home is close to the ocean.

8. Home has Time Warner cable for internet. Tenants responsible to pay for own internet. No satellite dishes can be installed on the home.