Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6928 Peach Tree Road
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

6928 Peach Tree Road

6928 Peach Tree Road · No Longer Available
Location

6928 Peach Tree Road, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD CONDO - FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL. This Beautiful 3 Bedroom (all bedrooms upstairs. One set up as home office), 2-1/2 Baths (upgraded), Single Car Garage, Condo has separate living and dining rooms, wood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, fully furnished, upgraded kitchen with newer appliances, breakfast bar, pantry, stack washer/dryer, ceilings fans throughout home, Master bedroom with balcony overlooking the HOA Tennis court to the North, fence/walled-in front and back yards, patio cover with ambiance lighting, BBQ, lawn chairs for relaxing and use of the HOA Pool, Hot Tub, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, 2 parks and close to commuting and shopping. For all details necessary to rent this home go to the Management Company website.
PROPERTY NOTES:
1. Month-To-Month rental (Minimum: 1 month/30 days). Looking for 9/1/19 thru 10/31/19, possibly November as well.
2. Gardener included at Owner's Expense. Tenants are overall responsible for the front and back yard maintenance, but the gardener will take care of basic maintenance.
3. Washer/dryer (any potential repairs to discuss with Mgmt Company).
5. Pets To Discuss. See Mgmt website criteria.
6. Credit scores min. 650 per applicant.
7. Home has heating, but does not have AC. Has ceiling fans in each room and home is close to the ocean.
8. Home has Time Warner cable for internet. Tenants responsible to pay for own internet. No satellite dishes can be installed on the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

