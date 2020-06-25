Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

6906 Mimosa Dr Available 06/07/19 Large home with zoned A/C and Mountain Views - Beautiful light and bright home with 4 bedrooms, a large bonus room perfect for a home office, 3.5 baths, and 3,321 sq.ft. The home offers an open living/dining room, LVP floors and new carpet, zoned A/C and ceiling fans, guest bedroom with full bath downstairs, huge master suite with soaring tray ceilings, washer/dryer, lots of storage, 3 car garage, chef's kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a double oven. This large private lot with endless mountain views is a retreat of its own in the community of Aviara!



***Master bedroom fireplace does not work***



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $5,000

- WASHER/DRYER: Yes

- AIR CONDITIONING: Zoned A/C

- PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Aviara/South Carlsbad

- FLOORING: LVP/carpet

- PARKING: 3 Garage spaces.

- Gardener: Included



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"

3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Patrize Properties, Inc

2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249

Encinitas, CA 92024

CalBRE #01869966

760-652-5114



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4343080)