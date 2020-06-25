All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:45 AM

6906 Mimosa Dr

6906 Mimosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6906 Mimosa Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
6906 Mimosa Dr Available 06/07/19 Large home with zoned A/C and Mountain Views - Beautiful light and bright home with 4 bedrooms, a large bonus room perfect for a home office, 3.5 baths, and 3,321 sq.ft. The home offers an open living/dining room, LVP floors and new carpet, zoned A/C and ceiling fans, guest bedroom with full bath downstairs, huge master suite with soaring tray ceilings, washer/dryer, lots of storage, 3 car garage, chef's kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a double oven. This large private lot with endless mountain views is a retreat of its own in the community of Aviara!

***Master bedroom fireplace does not work***

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $5,000
- WASHER/DRYER: Yes
- AIR CONDITIONING: Zoned A/C
- PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Aviara/South Carlsbad
- FLOORING: LVP/carpet
- PARKING: 3 Garage spaces.
- Gardener: Included

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #01869966
760-652-5114

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4343080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6906 Mimosa Dr have any available units?
6906 Mimosa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6906 Mimosa Dr have?
Some of 6906 Mimosa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6906 Mimosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6906 Mimosa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6906 Mimosa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6906 Mimosa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6906 Mimosa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6906 Mimosa Dr offers parking.
Does 6906 Mimosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6906 Mimosa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6906 Mimosa Dr have a pool?
No, 6906 Mimosa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6906 Mimosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 6906 Mimosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6906 Mimosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6906 Mimosa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
