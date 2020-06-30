All apartments in Carlsbad
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6825 Sand Aster Drive
6825 Sand Aster Drive

Location

6825 Sand Aster Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Aviara

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
volleyball court
Welcome to this gorgeous Sanderling home in Aviara. This home is located in a superb location within a gated community w/ views of the beautiful hillside and golf course. As you enter the home, you will find lots of natural light pouring in and soaring two story ceilings. The living room features a fireplace w/ dining area and sliding doors to patio. The kitchen is just off the dining area w/ two large windows over sink viewing into patio and canyon, built-in range and microwave, lots of storage, and spacious breakfast nook. The first floor also features a half bath, storage room under the stairs, and access to the two car garage. Upstairs you will find the spacious master w/ balcony, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful canyon views. The en-suite master bath has his & her sinks and walk-in closet. Off of the master bedroom, is a large loft ideal for an office, gym, or bonus room. Both secondary bedrooms have lots of natural light and feature sliding door closets. The spacious patio is an oasis w/ lots of privacy, no neighbors behind, lush landscaping and water feature. Community amenities include ample guest parking, two pools and spa, sand volleyball court, and easy access to walking trails. Walking distance to Aviara Oaks elementary and middle schools. Near many conveniences including dining, shopping, and the beach! Call Nick today to view this very special property at 760-585-5841

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6825 Sand Aster Drive have any available units?
6825 Sand Aster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6825 Sand Aster Drive have?
Some of 6825 Sand Aster Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6825 Sand Aster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6825 Sand Aster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6825 Sand Aster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6825 Sand Aster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6825 Sand Aster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6825 Sand Aster Drive offers parking.
Does 6825 Sand Aster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6825 Sand Aster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6825 Sand Aster Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6825 Sand Aster Drive has a pool.
Does 6825 Sand Aster Drive have accessible units?
No, 6825 Sand Aster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6825 Sand Aster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6825 Sand Aster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

