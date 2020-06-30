6825 Sand Aster Drive

Amenities

Welcome to this gorgeous Sanderling home in Aviara. This home is located in a superb location within a gated community w/ views of the beautiful hillside and golf course. As you enter the home, you will find lots of natural light pouring in and soaring two story ceilings. The living room features a fireplace w/ dining area and sliding doors to patio. The kitchen is just off the dining area w/ two large windows over sink viewing into patio and canyon, built-in range and microwave, lots of storage, and spacious breakfast nook. The first floor also features a half bath, storage room under the stairs, and access to the two car garage. Upstairs you will find the spacious master w/ balcony, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful canyon views. The en-suite master bath has his & her sinks and walk-in closet. Off of the master bedroom, is a large loft ideal for an office, gym, or bonus room. Both secondary bedrooms have lots of natural light and feature sliding door closets. The spacious patio is an oasis w/ lots of privacy, no neighbors behind, lush landscaping and water feature. Community amenities include ample guest parking, two pools and spa, sand volleyball court, and easy access to walking trails. Walking distance to Aviara Oaks elementary and middle schools. Near many conveniences including dining, shopping, and the beach! Call Nick today to view this very special property at 760-585-5841