Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

6808 Briarwood

6808 Briarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6808 Briarwood Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Do not disturb tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6808 Briarwood have any available units?
6808 Briarwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6808 Briarwood have?
Some of 6808 Briarwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6808 Briarwood currently offering any rent specials?
6808 Briarwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6808 Briarwood pet-friendly?
No, 6808 Briarwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6808 Briarwood offer parking?
No, 6808 Briarwood does not offer parking.
Does 6808 Briarwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6808 Briarwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6808 Briarwood have a pool?
Yes, 6808 Briarwood has a pool.
Does 6808 Briarwood have accessible units?
No, 6808 Briarwood does not have accessible units.
Does 6808 Briarwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6808 Briarwood has units with dishwashers.

