All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6805 Aldophia Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6805 Aldophia Drive - 1
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:14 AM

6805 Aldophia Drive - 1

6805 Aldophia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6805 Aldophia Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Aviara

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Sophistication and elegance awaits you in this one of a kind Aviara townhome. This light and bright townhome features two bedrooms, plus a large loft and two and one-half baths in nearly 1,500 spacious square feet. One of the best (and quietest) locations in the rear of the development that backs to the beautiful open space and includes golf course views. Nothing has been overlooked in this recently remodeled home, including French oak wood floors, upgraded baseboards, custom earthtone paints, upgraded baths with quartz counters, new light fixtures and more. The generously sized master bedroom includes a private patio to take in those gorgeous golf course views. Both bedrooms include highly upgraded baths. The cook in the family will love the LG energy efficient appliances, the quartz counters and the abundance of cabinet and counter space. The ample sized loft with its built in cabinetry makes for an ideal office or entertainment area. The large, private rear patio is the perfect place to relax while enjoying the golf course views. The attached two car garage includes an epoxy coated floor, storage shelving and washer/dryer hook up. The gated community of Sanderling is a lush and resort like community that is conveniently located with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. There are two community pools and a sand volleyball court for the residents to enjoy. Please contact All Investors Realty And Management today at 760.644.0209 for your opportunity to view this home or go to www.AllinvestorsRealty.com to submit an application. Equal Housing Opportunity. No pets unless certified service animal with proper documentation. Advertised rate subject to change after review of credit, employment and background screening. Do not disturb occupant. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6805 Aldophia Drive - 1 have any available units?
6805 Aldophia Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6805 Aldophia Drive - 1 have?
Some of 6805 Aldophia Drive - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6805 Aldophia Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6805 Aldophia Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 Aldophia Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6805 Aldophia Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6805 Aldophia Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6805 Aldophia Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 6805 Aldophia Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6805 Aldophia Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 Aldophia Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 6805 Aldophia Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 6805 Aldophia Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6805 Aldophia Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 Aldophia Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6805 Aldophia Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College