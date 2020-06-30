6805 Aldophia Drive - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage volleyball court

Sophistication and elegance awaits you in this one of a kind Aviara townhome. This light and bright townhome features two bedrooms, plus a large loft and two and one-half baths in nearly 1,500 spacious square feet. One of the best (and quietest) locations in the rear of the development that backs to the beautiful open space and includes golf course views. Nothing has been overlooked in this recently remodeled home, including French oak wood floors, upgraded baseboards, custom earthtone paints, upgraded baths with quartz counters, new light fixtures and more. The generously sized master bedroom includes a private patio to take in those gorgeous golf course views. Both bedrooms include highly upgraded baths. The cook in the family will love the LG energy efficient appliances, the quartz counters and the abundance of cabinet and counter space. The ample sized loft with its built in cabinetry makes for an ideal office or entertainment area. The large, private rear patio is the perfect place to relax while enjoying the golf course views. The attached two car garage includes an epoxy coated floor, storage shelving and washer/dryer hook up. The gated community of Sanderling is a lush and resort like community that is conveniently located with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. There are two community pools and a sand volleyball court for the residents to enjoy. Please contact All Investors Realty And Management today at 760.644.0209 for your opportunity to view this home or go to www.AllinvestorsRealty.com to submit an application. Equal Housing Opportunity. No pets unless certified service animal with proper documentation. Advertised rate subject to change after review of credit, employment and background screening. Do not disturb occupant. Shown by appointment only.