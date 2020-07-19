All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:49 AM

6772 Estrelle De Mar

6772 Estrella de Mar Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6772 Estrella de Mar Rd, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Greens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
*Please note this a furnished property available w/ all utilities included, on a monthly bases for 30-day short term options & pricing please check our website under the Vacation rental tab.

Take your vacation or long term stay to another level and enjoy one of the pristine golf communities of North County, La Costa Greens. This wonderful home offers amenities and comfort to meet everyone?s needs. This well appointed home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and over 2600 square feet of living space. No detail has been left untouched and no cost spared to make this a wonderful home yours to enjoy with friends and family.

The open living room and kitchen space with an over-sized eat-at island makes this the perfect gathering place for your group. With the beautiful weather that La Costa has to offer, best to take to entertaining outside. Enjoy the raised sun deck, built-in BBQ, over-sized lot with grass to play games, fountain, and of course, the 180-degree golf course view!

Located on the main first floor are the kitchen, living room, and dining areas as well as a private bedroom with full bath. There is a half bath for guests to use too. You can access the home through the front door or the large 2-car garage. Just in front of the garage there are 2 off-street parking spaces too.

The private backyard has a California room with fireplace. If you are looking for privacy and enough space to enjoy with your family, then this property is the one you have been searching for. Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom and bath with a covered patio, perfect for morning coffee. The other two rooms share a Jack and Jill bath with dual sinks and the third room doubles as an office and bedroom (day bed with trundle).

NOTE - THIS is a 30+ day FURNISHED RENTAL, pricing is base on a seasonal calendar & might not match advertized price pending dates.
La Costa Greens is located within walking distance to shops, restaurants, library, parks, and a movie theater. This community offers residents the use of The Presidio which has a Junior Olympic pool heated to 82 degrees year round, a small children's water pool, and BBQ area. There is also a small gym with standard equipment: 2 elliptical machines, 2 treadmills, a stationary bike, plus some lifting machines and free weights.

If you are looking for a good home base to explore San Diego, Orange County, or even Los Angeles, then this location will give you easy access to freeways without giving up beautiful views and tranquility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6772 Estrelle De Mar have any available units?
6772 Estrelle De Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6772 Estrelle De Mar have?
Some of 6772 Estrelle De Mar's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6772 Estrelle De Mar currently offering any rent specials?
6772 Estrelle De Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6772 Estrelle De Mar pet-friendly?
Yes, 6772 Estrelle De Mar is pet friendly.
Does 6772 Estrelle De Mar offer parking?
Yes, 6772 Estrelle De Mar offers parking.
Does 6772 Estrelle De Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6772 Estrelle De Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6772 Estrelle De Mar have a pool?
Yes, 6772 Estrelle De Mar has a pool.
Does 6772 Estrelle De Mar have accessible units?
No, 6772 Estrelle De Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 6772 Estrelle De Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6772 Estrelle De Mar has units with dishwashers.
