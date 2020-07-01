Amenities
6689 Sweet Clover Lane Available 02/14/20 3BD Home with Amazing Panoramic Ocean Views!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Located in the Vista Del Mar Community, this home has 2,548 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, exquisite upgrades throughout and a panoramic view of the Pacific! The open floor plan and many windows allow you to take full advantage of the homes most sought after feature, the view. Your downstairs area features beautiful mahogany wide plank wood flooring along with designer tile in the kitchen. Your gourmet kitchen is equipped stainless steel appliances. The custom cabinets are European Box cabinets with concealed hinges topped with beautiful granite counter tops. You will also find your study room downstairs that provides a custom built in desk area. Upstairs are your 3 bedrooms along with your roomy laundry room. The stunning wood flooring continues upstairs into your master bedroom that also offers a private balcony where you can watch the sun sink into the Pacific. Afterwards retreat to your luxurious master bath that features E-Stone solid surface countertops, an inviting shower and oversized soaking tub with 6x6 designer selected white tile. Outdoor living areas include a wraparound porch, deck and built in BBQ. Dont forget about the view! Make this brand new house your home. Call today to schedule your showing.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $10,625.
PETS:
No Cats, Dog Under 25 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Cooktop
Refrigerator
Microwave
Oven
Gas Fireplace
Patio
Dining Area
2 Story
Family Room
Balcony
Hardwood floors
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Hook-ups
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
Gas Laundry
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Ocean View
Shutters
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6689-Sweet-Clover-Lane-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1308/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5440782)