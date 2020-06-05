All apartments in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA
6677 Paseo Del Norte
6677 Paseo Del Norte

6677 Paseo Del Norte · No Longer Available
Location

6677 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6677 Paseo Del Norte have any available units?
6677 Paseo Del Norte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6677 Paseo Del Norte have?
Some of 6677 Paseo Del Norte's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6677 Paseo Del Norte currently offering any rent specials?
6677 Paseo Del Norte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6677 Paseo Del Norte pet-friendly?
No, 6677 Paseo Del Norte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6677 Paseo Del Norte offer parking?
No, 6677 Paseo Del Norte does not offer parking.
Does 6677 Paseo Del Norte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6677 Paseo Del Norte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6677 Paseo Del Norte have a pool?
Yes, 6677 Paseo Del Norte has a pool.
Does 6677 Paseo Del Norte have accessible units?
No, 6677 Paseo Del Norte does not have accessible units.
Does 6677 Paseo Del Norte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6677 Paseo Del Norte has units with dishwashers.
