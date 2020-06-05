All apartments in Carlsbad
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 PM

6545 Via Barona

6545 via Barona · No Longer Available
Location

6545 via Barona, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Stunning ocean views in this 3 bedrm 2. bath unit for lease Aug-Sept move in 10-12 mth lease avail. Tennis courts, 2 pools and spas. Large patio and upstairs deck off Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom with amazing views. Laundry hook ups in garage (No washer and dryer included) Nice size bedrooms, freshly painted, New master bath and laminate flooring downstairs. The property is well located and close to restaurants, shopping and lots of walking trails. First month + deposit are due prior to move-in. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6545 Via Barona have any available units?
6545 Via Barona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6545 Via Barona have?
Some of 6545 Via Barona's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6545 Via Barona currently offering any rent specials?
6545 Via Barona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6545 Via Barona pet-friendly?
No, 6545 Via Barona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6545 Via Barona offer parking?
Yes, 6545 Via Barona offers parking.
Does 6545 Via Barona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6545 Via Barona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6545 Via Barona have a pool?
Yes, 6545 Via Barona has a pool.
Does 6545 Via Barona have accessible units?
No, 6545 Via Barona does not have accessible units.
Does 6545 Via Barona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6545 Via Barona has units with dishwashers.
