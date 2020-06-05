6545 Via Barona

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Stunning ocean views in this 3 bedrm 2. bath unit for lease Aug-Sept move in 10-12 mth lease avail. Tennis courts, 2 pools and spas. Large patio and upstairs deck off Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom with amazing views. Laundry hook ups in garage (No washer and dryer included) Nice size bedrooms, freshly painted, New master bath and laminate flooring downstairs. The property is well located and close to restaurants, shopping and lots of walking trails. First month + deposit are due prior to move-in. No Pets