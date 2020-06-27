6527 Camino Del Parque

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Experience coastal Carlsbad living at its finest in this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with additional bonus room available for your office, nursery or den. Located a mere 1.5 miles from the beach, this home offers a cozy living room with fireplace, detached garage, and spacious backyard patio area just steps to the well maintained community pool and spa. Only a few short miles to highly rated & award winning Pacific Rim Elementary and Avlara Oaks Middle Schools. Situated in prime private location along green belt with easy access to Legoland, shopping, dining, train station, parks, trails and freeway this is a great opportunity..