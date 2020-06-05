All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6516 Friendly Place

6516 Friendly Place · No Longer Available
Location

6516 Friendly Place, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
guest parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
Adorable beach cottage at So. Carlsbad State Beach, beside Hilton Garden Inn, in Solamar = private gated 13 acre senior park: one resident MUST BE 55 OR OLDER (guests any age); please no pets, no smoking, no sublets; walk to beach, hotel, bus stop; community has heated pool and jacuzzi, pickle ball, clubhouse, guest parking, laundry facilities; modern manufactured home is 1 bedroom (queen bed) with sofa bed in living room, private back yard, BBQ, corner lot; cable TV with HBO & Showtime, hi-speed internet access; please call Nina for 1 to 3 month fully furnished vacation rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6516 Friendly Place have any available units?
6516 Friendly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6516 Friendly Place have?
Some of 6516 Friendly Place's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6516 Friendly Place currently offering any rent specials?
6516 Friendly Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6516 Friendly Place pet-friendly?
No, 6516 Friendly Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6516 Friendly Place offer parking?
Yes, 6516 Friendly Place does offer parking.
Does 6516 Friendly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6516 Friendly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6516 Friendly Place have a pool?
Yes, 6516 Friendly Place has a pool.
Does 6516 Friendly Place have accessible units?
No, 6516 Friendly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6516 Friendly Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6516 Friendly Place does not have units with dishwashers.
