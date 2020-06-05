6516 Friendly Place

Amenities

Adorable beach cottage at So. Carlsbad State Beach, beside Hilton Garden Inn, in Solamar = private gated 13 acre senior park: one resident MUST BE 55 OR OLDER (guests any age); please no pets, no smoking, no sublets; walk to beach, hotel, bus stop; community has heated pool and jacuzzi, pickle ball, clubhouse, guest parking, laundry facilities; modern manufactured home is 1 bedroom (queen bed) with sofa bed in living room, private back yard, BBQ, corner lot; cable TV with HBO & Showtime, hi-speed internet access; please call Nina for 1 to 3 month fully furnished vacation rental