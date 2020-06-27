Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

6342 Citracado Circle Available 01/06/20 Beautiful 2BD / 2.5BA Townhome Located in Bressi Ranch! - This charming recently upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom townhome is centrally located in Rancho Carrillo Valencia which is within the highly desired Bressi Ranch Community and won't last long! Enjoy those cooler winter evenings with your gas fireplace, recessed lighting, and much more! The home benefits from lots of windows providing ample natural light throughout and fresh ocean breezes flowing from Carlsbad beaches located just 5 miles west!



Enjoy a short 15-minute walk to the West for newly developed restaurants, breweries, retail shops and other businesses including Stater Bros., Pizza Port, Torrey Pines Bank, Starbucks, etc. Top-rated schools for students of all ages are just a few miles away! Beautiful Historic Leo Carrillo Ranch Park is just a 20-minute walk to the South!



Interested in this property? To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-7780. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.



Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.



***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***.



DRE# 00907967



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5328827)