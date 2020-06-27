All apartments in Carlsbad
6342 Citracado Circle
6342 Citracado Circle

6342 Citracado Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6342 Citracado Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
6342 Citracado Circle Available 01/06/20 Beautiful 2BD / 2.5BA Townhome Located in Bressi Ranch! - This charming recently upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom townhome is centrally located in Rancho Carrillo Valencia which is within the highly desired Bressi Ranch Community and won't last long! Enjoy those cooler winter evenings with your gas fireplace, recessed lighting, and much more! The home benefits from lots of windows providing ample natural light throughout and fresh ocean breezes flowing from Carlsbad beaches located just 5 miles west!

Enjoy a short 15-minute walk to the West for newly developed restaurants, breweries, retail shops and other businesses including Stater Bros., Pizza Port, Torrey Pines Bank, Starbucks, etc. Top-rated schools for students of all ages are just a few miles away! Beautiful Historic Leo Carrillo Ranch Park is just a 20-minute walk to the South!

Interested in this property? To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-7780. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***.

DRE# 00907967

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5328827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6342 Citracado Circle have any available units?
6342 Citracado Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6342 Citracado Circle have?
Some of 6342 Citracado Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6342 Citracado Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6342 Citracado Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6342 Citracado Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6342 Citracado Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6342 Citracado Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6342 Citracado Circle offers parking.
Does 6342 Citracado Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6342 Citracado Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6342 Citracado Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6342 Citracado Circle has a pool.
Does 6342 Citracado Circle have accessible units?
No, 6342 Citracado Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6342 Citracado Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6342 Citracado Circle has units with dishwashers.

