Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

6165 Paseo Granito

6165 Paseo Granito · No Longer Available
Location

6165 Paseo Granito, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
6165 Paseo Granito Available 05/15/20 Light and Bright Condo located In Rancho Carrillo!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Light & bright 2-story town home with attached 2 car garage in the Serrano development of Rancho Carrillo. Close to schools and Bressi Ranch Village Shopping Center. This town home is steps from the community pool & spa and also has full privileges of the main Rancho Carrillo pool and facilities. Bedroom suite with full bath and patio are located on the ground level. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath are located on the second level. The kitchen, living room and stacked washer/dryer are also on the second story. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and opens up to the living room, dining area and balcony. The owner may consider 1 small pet under 40 lbs upon approval.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.

FEATURES:
Community Playground
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Microwave
Stove
Garbage Disposal
Living Room
2 Story
Dining Area
Eat in kitchen
Balcony
Patio
Downstairs Bedroom
Stackable Washer/Dryer
Upstairs Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 40 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School:Carrillo Elementary
Middle School: San Elijo Middle
High School: San Marcos High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6165-Paseo-Granito-Carlsbad-CA-92009-683/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2447664)

