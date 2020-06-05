Amenities

6165 Paseo Granito Available 05/15/20 Light and Bright Condo located In Rancho Carrillo!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Light & bright 2-story town home with attached 2 car garage in the Serrano development of Rancho Carrillo. Close to schools and Bressi Ranch Village Shopping Center. This town home is steps from the community pool & spa and also has full privileges of the main Rancho Carrillo pool and facilities. Bedroom suite with full bath and patio are located on the ground level. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath are located on the second level. The kitchen, living room and stacked washer/dryer are also on the second story. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and opens up to the living room, dining area and balcony. The owner may consider 1 small pet under 40 lbs upon approval.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.



FEATURES:

Community Playground

Non-Smoking Property

Dishwasher

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Microwave

Stove

Garbage Disposal

Living Room

2 Story

Dining Area

Eat in kitchen

Balcony

Patio

Downstairs Bedroom

Stackable Washer/Dryer

Upstairs Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Home Owners Assoc.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 40 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School:Carrillo Elementary

Middle School: San Elijo Middle

High School: San Marcos High

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6165-Paseo-Granito-Carlsbad-CA-92009-683/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



