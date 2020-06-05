All apartments in Carlsbad
6136 Paseo Granito

6136 Paseo Granito · No Longer Available
Location

6136 Paseo Granito, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful townhome 3Bed/2Bath (Ranchocarrillo) - Property Id: 234366

Ready to move in condition. Introducing, beautiful and bright townhome in a highly desirable community of Serrano at Rancho Carrillo.

What I love about the home:
This unit has the best location in the complex in a quiet street with no road noise and North West facing entrance, bright unit, Ocean breeze & 9ft. ceilings. Highly ranked school district, meticulously maintained, 10 minutes to the beach, pet friendly complex, Hiking and biking trails, RV parking, easy guest parking, Washer dryer included in oversized 2 car attached garage.

Just minutes from several Bressi Ranch shopping centers (Stater Bros, Trader Joes & carry out niche restaurants & coffee shops and adjacent newly open CVS, Sprouts, BevMo and other retail stores and a variety of restaurants) Great location with proximity to Viasat, Thermofisher, Maxlinear, Taylormade and many companies around here.
Complex Features: Club House/ Rec. Room, Playground, Pool, Rec. Area, Spa/Hot Tub.
Tenant pays: Water, Electricity, Gas.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234366
Property Id 234366

(RLNE5605153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6136 Paseo Granito have any available units?
6136 Paseo Granito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6136 Paseo Granito have?
Some of 6136 Paseo Granito's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6136 Paseo Granito currently offering any rent specials?
6136 Paseo Granito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6136 Paseo Granito pet-friendly?
Yes, 6136 Paseo Granito is pet friendly.
Does 6136 Paseo Granito offer parking?
Yes, 6136 Paseo Granito offers parking.
Does 6136 Paseo Granito have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6136 Paseo Granito offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6136 Paseo Granito have a pool?
Yes, 6136 Paseo Granito has a pool.
Does 6136 Paseo Granito have accessible units?
No, 6136 Paseo Granito does not have accessible units.
Does 6136 Paseo Granito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6136 Paseo Granito has units with dishwashers.
