6136 Paseo Granito

Amenities
Beautiful townhome 3Bed/2Bath (Ranchocarrillo) - Property Id: 234366
Ready to move in condition. Introducing, beautiful and bright townhome in a highly desirable community of Serrano at Rancho Carrillo.
What I love about the home:
This unit has the best location in the complex in a quiet street with no road noise and North West facing entrance, bright unit, Ocean breeze & 9ft. ceilings. Highly ranked school district, meticulously maintained, 10 minutes to the beach, pet friendly complex, Hiking and biking trails, RV parking, easy guest parking, Washer dryer included in oversized 2 car attached garage.
Just minutes from several Bressi Ranch shopping centers (Stater Bros, Trader Joes & carry out niche restaurants & coffee shops and adjacent newly open CVS, Sprouts, BevMo and other retail stores and a variety of restaurants) Great location with proximity to Viasat, Thermofisher, Maxlinear, Taylormade and many companies around here.
Complex Features: Club House/ Rec. Room, Playground, Pool, Rec. Area, Spa/Hot Tub.
Tenant pays: Water, Electricity, Gas.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234366
Property Id 234366
(RLNE5605153)