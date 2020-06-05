6136 Paseo Granito

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar parking playground pool garage guest parking hot tub

Beautiful townhome 3Bed/2Bath (Ranchocarrillo) - Property Id: 234366



Ready to move in condition. Introducing, beautiful and bright townhome in a highly desirable community of Serrano at Rancho Carrillo.



What I love about the home:

This unit has the best location in the complex in a quiet street with no road noise and North West facing entrance, bright unit, Ocean breeze & 9ft. ceilings. Highly ranked school district, meticulously maintained, 10 minutes to the beach, pet friendly complex, Hiking and biking trails, RV parking, easy guest parking, Washer dryer included in oversized 2 car attached garage.



Just minutes from several Bressi Ranch shopping centers (Stater Bros, Trader Joes & carry out niche restaurants & coffee shops and adjacent newly open CVS, Sprouts, BevMo and other retail stores and a variety of restaurants) Great location with proximity to Viasat, Thermofisher, Maxlinear, Taylormade and many companies around here.

Complex Features: Club House/ Rec. Room, Playground, Pool, Rec. Area, Spa/Hot Tub.

Tenant pays: Water, Electricity, Gas.

