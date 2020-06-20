All apartments in Carlsbad
6120 Paseo Valiente.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

6120 Paseo Valiente

6120 Paseo Valiente · (714) 206-1150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6120 Paseo Valiente, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1975 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Casita - Rancho Carrillo - Property Id: 270220

Casita with fully separate entrance in Rancho Carrillo. Sunny and bright, with ample windows to catch cool canyon breezes. 1bed/1bath with full sized kitchen, in unit laundry and attached garage. Utilities (electric/gas, water/trash) prorated and billed monthly.

Close to Bressi Ranch shopping (Trader Joe's, Sprouts, CVS), Carrillo Elementary and award winning schools, and an easy drive to ViaSat, CSUSM, GIA, and Legoland.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270220
Property Id 270220

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6120 Paseo Valiente have any available units?
6120 Paseo Valiente has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6120 Paseo Valiente have?
Some of 6120 Paseo Valiente's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6120 Paseo Valiente currently offering any rent specials?
6120 Paseo Valiente isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6120 Paseo Valiente pet-friendly?
No, 6120 Paseo Valiente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6120 Paseo Valiente offer parking?
Yes, 6120 Paseo Valiente does offer parking.
Does 6120 Paseo Valiente have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6120 Paseo Valiente offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6120 Paseo Valiente have a pool?
No, 6120 Paseo Valiente does not have a pool.
Does 6120 Paseo Valiente have accessible units?
No, 6120 Paseo Valiente does not have accessible units.
Does 6120 Paseo Valiente have units with dishwashers?
No, 6120 Paseo Valiente does not have units with dishwashers.

