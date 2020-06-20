6120 Paseo Valiente.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Casita - Rancho Carrillo - Property Id: 270220



Casita with fully separate entrance in Rancho Carrillo. Sunny and bright, with ample windows to catch cool canyon breezes. 1bed/1bath with full sized kitchen, in unit laundry and attached garage. Utilities (electric/gas, water/trash) prorated and billed monthly.



Close to Bressi Ranch shopping (Trader Joe's, Sprouts, CVS), Carrillo Elementary and award winning schools, and an easy drive to ViaSat, CSUSM, GIA, and Legoland.

No Pets Allowed



