Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

6073 Paseo Monona

6073 Paseo Monona · No Longer Available
Location

6073 Paseo Monona, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Two-story home in the highly desirable Rancho Carrillo of Carlsbad! - Two-story home in the highly desirable Rancho Carrillo of Carlsbad!

Features a separate formal dining room and living room with a gas fireplace. Kitchen with an Island, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. New carpeting through-out. Ceiling fans in each bedroom.

Residents of Rancho Carrillo enjoy a private swim center and clubhouse. Enjoy miles of hiking trails that wind their way throughout the community. Just minutes away, you will find beautiful beaches, delicious restaurants, great shopping, and world class golf. Historic Leo Carrillo park complete with historic buildings and wild peacocks.

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven Stove Microwave Dishwasher Air conditioner

Utilities Included: Landscaping

Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6073 Paseo Monona have any available units?
6073 Paseo Monona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6073 Paseo Monona have?
Some of 6073 Paseo Monona's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6073 Paseo Monona currently offering any rent specials?
6073 Paseo Monona isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6073 Paseo Monona pet-friendly?
Yes, 6073 Paseo Monona is pet friendly.
Does 6073 Paseo Monona offer parking?
No, 6073 Paseo Monona does not offer parking.
Does 6073 Paseo Monona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6073 Paseo Monona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6073 Paseo Monona have a pool?
Yes, 6073 Paseo Monona has a pool.
Does 6073 Paseo Monona have accessible units?
No, 6073 Paseo Monona does not have accessible units.
Does 6073 Paseo Monona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6073 Paseo Monona has units with dishwashers.
