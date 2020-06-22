6073 Paseo Monona

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse pool

Two-story home in the highly desirable Rancho Carrillo of Carlsbad!



Features a separate formal dining room and living room with a gas fireplace. Kitchen with an Island, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. New carpeting through-out. Ceiling fans in each bedroom.



Residents of Rancho Carrillo enjoy a private swim center and clubhouse. Enjoy miles of hiking trails that wind their way throughout the community. Just minutes away, you will find beautiful beaches, delicious restaurants, great shopping, and world class golf. Historic Leo Carrillo park complete with historic buildings and wild peacocks.



Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven Stove Microwave Dishwasher Air conditioner



Utilities Included: Landscaping



Cats Allowed: No

Dogs Allowed: No



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5765593)