Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6059 Citracado Cir
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

6059 Citracado Cir

6059 Citracado Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6059 Citracado Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom Townhouse in Carlsbad - Property Id: 161194

Beautiful 2 bedroom Townhouse located in Rancho Carrillo, Valencia Community, Carlsbad.
2 bedroom/2 full bath with 2 car attached garage. 1200 sq ft with 9 foot ceilings with double crown molding throughout.
Bedrooms are both master suites with large walk-in closets.
All appliances included: stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, range, dishwasher, washer and drier. Central air conditioning and heat.
Tile and Laminate floors throughout. Includes Bose Surround Sound System and Fireplace in living room.
Large patio with palm, with south west exposure and sunset views.
Complex has multiple pools and jacuzzi and a clubhouse.
Close to Bressi Ranch, which includes eateries, Trader Joe's, Stator Brothers and many other stores. Applicants to fill out a rental application and provide a credit report Tenant to pay all utilities, except for trash $1900 Deposit. Rent Due on Move-in date. No pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161194p
Property Id 161194

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6059 Citracado Cir have any available units?
6059 Citracado Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6059 Citracado Cir have?
Some of 6059 Citracado Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6059 Citracado Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6059 Citracado Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6059 Citracado Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6059 Citracado Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6059 Citracado Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6059 Citracado Cir offers parking.
Does 6059 Citracado Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6059 Citracado Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6059 Citracado Cir have a pool?
Yes, 6059 Citracado Cir has a pool.
Does 6059 Citracado Cir have accessible units?
No, 6059 Citracado Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6059 Citracado Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6059 Citracado Cir has units with dishwashers.

