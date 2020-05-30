6059 Citracado Cir

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom Townhouse in Carlsbad - Property Id: 161194



Beautiful 2 bedroom Townhouse located in Rancho Carrillo, Valencia Community, Carlsbad.

2 bedroom/2 full bath with 2 car attached garage. 1200 sq ft with 9 foot ceilings with double crown molding throughout.

Bedrooms are both master suites with large walk-in closets.

All appliances included: stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, range, dishwasher, washer and drier. Central air conditioning and heat.

Tile and Laminate floors throughout. Includes Bose Surround Sound System and Fireplace in living room.

Large patio with palm, with south west exposure and sunset views.

Complex has multiple pools and jacuzzi and a clubhouse.

Close to Bressi Ranch, which includes eateries, Trader Joe's, Stator Brothers and many other stores. Applicants to fill out a rental application and provide a credit report Tenant to pay all utilities, except for trash $1900 Deposit. Rent Due on Move-in date. No pets

No Pets Allowed



