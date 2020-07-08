All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

5520 Foxtail Loop

5520 Foxtail Loop · No Longer Available
Location

5520 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rancho Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
3BR 2.5 BA 2 Story Carlsbad Home in Desirable Community Of Sunny Creek - This 2 story Carlsbad home is situated in the desirable gated community of Sunny Creek which is conveniently located off El Camino Real and College. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in roomy 1984 square feet, plus a fireplace, bonus formal living room or office, laminate wood like flooring on 1st floor. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Large 3 car garage. Security Deposit:
$3550. This property will be managed by the owner.

THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.

Contact John Vogel now, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Landlord pays HOA. Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5792591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5520 Foxtail Loop have any available units?
5520 Foxtail Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 5520 Foxtail Loop have?
Some of 5520 Foxtail Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5520 Foxtail Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5520 Foxtail Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5520 Foxtail Loop pet-friendly?
No, 5520 Foxtail Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 5520 Foxtail Loop offer parking?
Yes, 5520 Foxtail Loop offers parking.
Does 5520 Foxtail Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5520 Foxtail Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5520 Foxtail Loop have a pool?
No, 5520 Foxtail Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5520 Foxtail Loop have accessible units?
No, 5520 Foxtail Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5520 Foxtail Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 5520 Foxtail Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

