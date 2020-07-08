5520 Foxtail Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

3BR 2.5 BA 2 Story Carlsbad Home in Desirable Community Of Sunny Creek - This 2 story Carlsbad home is situated in the desirable gated community of Sunny Creek which is conveniently located off El Camino Real and College. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in roomy 1984 square feet, plus a fireplace, bonus formal living room or office, laminate wood like flooring on 1st floor. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Large 3 car garage. Security Deposit:

$3550. This property will be managed by the owner.



Landlord pays HOA. Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



