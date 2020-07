Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Please come with us on an initial LIVE virtual tour - you at your desktop, iPad, or cell phone - we will walk you through the home. Bright, newly painted, new flooring, move-in ready home. Large living room flows into the dining area. Kitchen has newer appliances and a breakfast bar. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Master bathroom has a soaking tub and walk-in shower. Washer/dryer. Large covered patio. Located in Rancho Carlsbad. A premiere 55+ community with amenities galore.