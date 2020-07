Amenities

Move-in Ready. Open floor plan. Newly painted throughout. New flooring throughout. Breakfast bar. Dining area. Vaulted celing. Central heat and air. Washer and dryer. Large rear and side yards for BBQ's, relaxing, and entertaining. Located in 55+ community of Rancho Carlsbad Country Estates. Over 110 Acres of lush grounds with 2 creeks, bridges, green belts, a pond. Amenities and activities galore. You will stay at home only because you want to!