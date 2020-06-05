All apartments in Carlsbad
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
521 Wind Sock Way
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

521 Wind Sock Way

521 Wind Sock Way · No Longer Available
Location

521 Wind Sock Way, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Walk two blocks to the beach from this incredible South Carlsbad Home!

This spacious Townhome features 2 bedrooms, and a large loft being converted to large 3rd bedroom. 2.5 baths, and a 2-Car attached garage.

The popular floor plan is open & light with high ceilings in the living room area, plantation Shutters, neutral carpet, and wood flooring throughout. The fabulous kitchen has all stainless appliances, granite countertops, center-island, and eat-in kitchen off the family room with fireplace. The convenient upstairs laundry room includes a new LG stainless washer & dryer.

The generous sized tropical back yard includes a wonderful patio area perfect for outdoor dining, all in a private location with no homes directly behind. You will enjoy the ocean breezes, but air conditioning is also included for those occasional hot summer days.

Located within the desirable gated community of “San Pacifico” offering numerous amenities such as pool, spa, tennis courts, basketball & more!

Catch a sunset at the beach or walk to nearby shopping and restaurants.

Renowned Carlsbad Schools, fantastic location, and simply a wonderful place to call home!

Call Nick today at 760-585-5841 to view this special property, and start enjoying the Carlsbad Lifestyle!

Coming Soon! Available for showings starting 10/10/19. Seeking 10/20/19 move- in date!

Those who actually call will be given appointment time preference over those who simply submit a Zillow inquiry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Wind Sock Way have any available units?
521 Wind Sock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Wind Sock Way have?
Some of 521 Wind Sock Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Wind Sock Way currently offering any rent specials?
521 Wind Sock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Wind Sock Way pet-friendly?
No, 521 Wind Sock Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 521 Wind Sock Way offer parking?
Yes, 521 Wind Sock Way offers parking.
Does 521 Wind Sock Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 Wind Sock Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Wind Sock Way have a pool?
Yes, 521 Wind Sock Way has a pool.
Does 521 Wind Sock Way have accessible units?
No, 521 Wind Sock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Wind Sock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Wind Sock Way has units with dishwashers.

