521 Wind Sock Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Walk two blocks to the beach from this incredible South Carlsbad Home!



This spacious Townhome features 2 bedrooms, and a large loft being converted to large 3rd bedroom. 2.5 baths, and a 2-Car attached garage.



The popular floor plan is open & light with high ceilings in the living room area, plantation Shutters, neutral carpet, and wood flooring throughout. The fabulous kitchen has all stainless appliances, granite countertops, center-island, and eat-in kitchen off the family room with fireplace. The convenient upstairs laundry room includes a new LG stainless washer & dryer.



The generous sized tropical back yard includes a wonderful patio area perfect for outdoor dining, all in a private location with no homes directly behind. You will enjoy the ocean breezes, but air conditioning is also included for those occasional hot summer days.



Located within the desirable gated community of “San Pacifico” offering numerous amenities such as pool, spa, tennis courts, basketball & more!



Catch a sunset at the beach or walk to nearby shopping and restaurants.



Renowned Carlsbad Schools, fantastic location, and simply a wonderful place to call home!



Call Nick today at 760-585-5841 to view this special property, and start enjoying the Carlsbad Lifestyle!



Coming Soon! Available for showings starting 10/10/19. Seeking 10/20/19 move- in date!



Those who actually call will be given appointment time preference over those who simply submit a Zillow inquiry.