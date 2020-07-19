Amenities

4812 Courageous Ln Available 11/27/19 Gorgeous Townhome in Laguna Del Mar Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Townhome located high up on the hill in Laguna Del Mar Community in west Carlsbad. This gorgeous home features beautiful Santos Mahogany wood flooring and reflective fire and ice glass fireplace. One downstairs office (bedroom) and two suite bedrooms upstairs. Spacious upstairs balcony. Rear patio is decked out with saltillo pavers and a unique fountain with various tropical palms. Complex pool/tennis/spa.



This property is in a great location close to biking trails and the Agua Hedionda Lagoon. The Lagoon offers various water sporting activities. With a bike you could be on the coast hwy 101 or Carlsbad Boulevard within 15 minutes. That takes you up or down the coast. The complex Laguna Del Mar offers a sparkling pool/spa and tennis courts!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,250.



PETS:

No Cats, Dog Under 40lbs

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Private Patios

Non-Smoking Property

Tennis Courts

Stove

Microwave

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Dishwasher

Gas Fireplace

Patio

Dining Area

2 Story

Family Room

Balcony

Laminate Flooring

Tile Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Garage Laundry

Gas/ 220 Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Home Owners Assoc.

Drapes

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Kelly Elementary

Middle School: Valley Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4812-Courageous-Lane-Carlsbad-CA-92008-1536/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE2458478)