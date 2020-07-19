Amenities
4812 Courageous Ln Available 11/27/19 Gorgeous Townhome in Laguna Del Mar Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Townhome located high up on the hill in Laguna Del Mar Community in west Carlsbad. This gorgeous home features beautiful Santos Mahogany wood flooring and reflective fire and ice glass fireplace. One downstairs office (bedroom) and two suite bedrooms upstairs. Spacious upstairs balcony. Rear patio is decked out with saltillo pavers and a unique fountain with various tropical palms. Complex pool/tennis/spa.
This property is in a great location close to biking trails and the Agua Hedionda Lagoon. The Lagoon offers various water sporting activities. With a bike you could be on the coast hwy 101 or Carlsbad Boulevard within 15 minutes. That takes you up or down the coast. The complex Laguna Del Mar offers a sparkling pool/spa and tennis courts!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,250.
PETS:
No Cats, Dog Under 40lbs
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Private Patios
Non-Smoking Property
Tennis Courts
Stove
Microwave
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Patio
Dining Area
2 Story
Family Room
Balcony
Laminate Flooring
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Garage Laundry
Gas/ 220 Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
Drapes
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Kelly Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
