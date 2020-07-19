All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

4812 Courageous Ln

4812 Courageous Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4812 Courageous Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Hedionda Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
4812 Courageous Ln Available 11/27/19 Gorgeous Townhome in Laguna Del Mar Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Townhome located high up on the hill in Laguna Del Mar Community in west Carlsbad. This gorgeous home features beautiful Santos Mahogany wood flooring and reflective fire and ice glass fireplace. One downstairs office (bedroom) and two suite bedrooms upstairs. Spacious upstairs balcony. Rear patio is decked out with saltillo pavers and a unique fountain with various tropical palms. Complex pool/tennis/spa.

This property is in a great location close to biking trails and the Agua Hedionda Lagoon. The Lagoon offers various water sporting activities. With a bike you could be on the coast hwy 101 or Carlsbad Boulevard within 15 minutes. That takes you up or down the coast. The complex Laguna Del Mar offers a sparkling pool/spa and tennis courts!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,250.

PETS:
No Cats, Dog Under 40lbs
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Private Patios
Non-Smoking Property
Tennis Courts
Stove
Microwave
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Patio
Dining Area
2 Story
Family Room
Balcony
Laminate Flooring
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Garage Laundry
Gas/ 220 Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
Drapes
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Kelly Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4812-Courageous-Lane-Carlsbad-CA-92008-1536/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2458478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

