4657 Pannonia Road Available 02/15/20 Luxury Single Story home in the Heart of Carlsbad with Fabulous Ocean Views! - Come see this beautiful remodeled single family home with a 3 car garage on a quiet cul-de-sac street quickly. Unbelievable sunsets every night right from your backyard!



This neighborhood in the Capri Community has beautifully maintained rolling hills and palms with Ocean Views from your backyard with built-in island, fireplace, roses, lush landscaping, grass area and two side yards.



As you enter your front door the tiled entrance way opens up to a great living room with a tall column, tons of wonderful sunlight from many large windows plus recessed lighting in ceiling.

A well appointment kitchen with modern appliances and breakfast bar will give you all the comforts of home with a gas stove and stainless steel appliances and built in microwave plus a brand new sink and faucet.



As you explore the hallway to the Master Bedroom you will discover it has a ceiling fan and full bathroom with tub and large shower and large walk in closet with built in shelving. Two additional bedrooms include ceiling fans, great closet space with additional shelving. All bedrooms are carpeted. A separate laundry room furnished with a full size washer & dryer for your convenience in hallway. Beyond the amazing inside of this home, your backyard will have you smiling immediately with the beautiful outdoor fireplace and furnished seating area, lush landscaping and don't miss the view of the ocean and palm trees since your backyard faces west.

Excellent location with easy access to freeways, minutes to beaches, Aqua Hedionda lagoon, Capri's Toby Walking Path and Park. Carlsbad Award Winning Schools



Seeking applicants with combined income 3X rent; excellent credit and rental history ( no collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months or debits to a prior landlord.). Guarantors or co-signers not accepted on this property. Pet OK on approval with additional $500 deposit and monthly pet fee.

Contact Holly for more information and touring dates by phone, text or email.

