All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 4657 Pannonia Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
4657 Pannonia Road
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

4657 Pannonia Road

4657 Pannonia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4657 Pannonia Road, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Hedionda Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4657 Pannonia Road Available 02/15/20 Luxury Single Story home in the Heart of Carlsbad with Fabulous Ocean Views! - Come see this beautiful remodeled single family home with a 3 car garage on a quiet cul-de-sac street quickly. Unbelievable sunsets every night right from your backyard!

This neighborhood in the Capri Community has beautifully maintained rolling hills and palms with Ocean Views from your backyard with built-in island, fireplace, roses, lush landscaping, grass area and two side yards.

As you enter your front door the tiled entrance way opens up to a great living room with a tall column, tons of wonderful sunlight from many large windows plus recessed lighting in ceiling.
A well appointment kitchen with modern appliances and breakfast bar will give you all the comforts of home with a gas stove and stainless steel appliances and built in microwave plus a brand new sink and faucet.

As you explore the hallway to the Master Bedroom you will discover it has a ceiling fan and full bathroom with tub and large shower and large walk in closet with built in shelving. Two additional bedrooms include ceiling fans, great closet space with additional shelving. All bedrooms are carpeted. A separate laundry room furnished with a full size washer & dryer for your convenience in hallway. Beyond the amazing inside of this home, your backyard will have you smiling immediately with the beautiful outdoor fireplace and furnished seating area, lush landscaping and don't miss the view of the ocean and palm trees since your backyard faces west.
Excellent location with easy access to freeways, minutes to beaches, Aqua Hedionda lagoon, Capri's Toby Walking Path and Park. Carlsbad Award Winning Schools

Seeking applicants with combined income 3X rent; excellent credit and rental history ( no collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months or debits to a prior landlord.). Guarantors or co-signers not accepted on this property. Pet OK on approval with additional $500 deposit and monthly pet fee.
Contact Holly for more information and touring dates by phone, text or email.
Holly Boyle
holly@humphreysresidential.com
760-828-2568

(RLNE5494991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4657 Pannonia Road have any available units?
4657 Pannonia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4657 Pannonia Road have?
Some of 4657 Pannonia Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4657 Pannonia Road currently offering any rent specials?
4657 Pannonia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4657 Pannonia Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4657 Pannonia Road is pet friendly.
Does 4657 Pannonia Road offer parking?
Yes, 4657 Pannonia Road offers parking.
Does 4657 Pannonia Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4657 Pannonia Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4657 Pannonia Road have a pool?
No, 4657 Pannonia Road does not have a pool.
Does 4657 Pannonia Road have accessible units?
No, 4657 Pannonia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4657 Pannonia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4657 Pannonia Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCarlsbad 2 Bedroom Apartments
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College