Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
4647 Park Dr. #C
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

4647 Park Dr. #C

4647 Park Drive · No Longer Available
Carlsbad
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4647 Park Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Hedionda Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Don't Miss Out on this Condo Overlooking Cove with a dedicated boat slip, close to a sought after school district - Available for $2200 a month mid July!

2 Bed 2 Bath
1 Car Shared Garage
Private Balcony that Overlooks Cove
Fridge, Dishwasher
Community Barbecue Area and Fire Pit
Community Laundry

Wake up every morning and enjoy your view of the lagoon or head down to your very own boat slip and take your small boat out on the water.

Close to some of the best schools in Southern California.

This home is a great deal in Carlsbad and has a lot to offer in this exclusive cove community with its own boat slip to the lagoon. Quiet neighborhood close within minutes of the Carlsbad downtown or the beach or the I-5.

Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2900018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4647 Park Dr. #C have any available units?
4647 Park Dr. #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4647 Park Dr. #C have?
Some of 4647 Park Dr. #C's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4647 Park Dr. #C currently offering any rent specials?
4647 Park Dr. #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4647 Park Dr. #C pet-friendly?
No, 4647 Park Dr. #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 4647 Park Dr. #C offer parking?
Yes, 4647 Park Dr. #C offers parking.
Does 4647 Park Dr. #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4647 Park Dr. #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4647 Park Dr. #C have a pool?
No, 4647 Park Dr. #C does not have a pool.
Does 4647 Park Dr. #C have accessible units?
No, 4647 Park Dr. #C does not have accessible units.
Does 4647 Park Dr. #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4647 Park Dr. #C has units with dishwashers.
