4647 Park Dr. #C

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fire pit bbq/grill refrigerator

Don't Miss Out on this Condo Overlooking Cove with a dedicated boat slip, close to a sought after school district - Available for $2200 a month mid July!



2 Bed 2 Bath

1 Car Shared Garage

Private Balcony that Overlooks Cove

Fridge, Dishwasher

Community Barbecue Area and Fire Pit

Community Laundry



Wake up every morning and enjoy your view of the lagoon or head down to your very own boat slip and take your small boat out on the water.



Close to some of the best schools in Southern California.



This home is a great deal in Carlsbad and has a lot to offer in this exclusive cove community with its own boat slip to the lagoon. Quiet neighborhood close within minutes of the Carlsbad downtown or the beach or the I-5.



No Pets Allowed



