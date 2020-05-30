All apartments in Carlsbad
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
4618 Driftwood Circle
Last updated March 2 2020 at 3:54 PM

4618 Driftwood Circle

4618 Driftwood Circle · No Longer Available
Carlsbad
Olde Carlsbad
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4618 Driftwood Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home with attached 2 car garage. This home has been upgraded approximately 3 years ago with kitchen cabinets and counter top, dishwasher, carpet and wood flooring throughout main floor, all bathrooms were upgraded, . The living room features a fireplace and beautiful views. Views from the Kitchen, Family Room, Living Room, Master Bedroom and one of the secondary bedrooms. Steps to the community pool. Carlsbad Palisades amenities include pool, spa and tennis courts. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 Driftwood Circle have any available units?
4618 Driftwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4618 Driftwood Circle have?
Some of 4618 Driftwood Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 Driftwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4618 Driftwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 Driftwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4618 Driftwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 4618 Driftwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4618 Driftwood Circle offers parking.
Does 4618 Driftwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4618 Driftwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 Driftwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4618 Driftwood Circle has a pool.
Does 4618 Driftwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 4618 Driftwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 Driftwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4618 Driftwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
