4618 Driftwood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home with attached 2 car garage. This home has been upgraded approximately 3 years ago with kitchen cabinets and counter top, dishwasher, carpet and wood flooring throughout main floor, all bathrooms were upgraded, . The living room features a fireplace and beautiful views. Views from the Kitchen, Family Room, Living Room, Master Bedroom and one of the secondary bedrooms. Steps to the community pool. Carlsbad Palisades amenities include pool, spa and tennis courts. A must see!