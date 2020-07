Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Carlsbad Studio One Mile to Beach - Charming studio close to Lagoon, 1 mile to the Carlsbad Beaches and 2 miles to Carlsbad Village! It doesn't get any better than this! Washer/dryer in the unit.

This charming studio also includes all Utilities and gardener and Koi pond to enjoy!



(RLNE5291573)