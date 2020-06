Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Olde Carlsbad! - Located just off Tamarack Ave and less than 1 mile from the beach, tucked away nicely in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac street, this newly renovated home features a single level, vinyl flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, new counter tops, new stainless kitchen appliances, a 2-car garage and a fully fenced oversized back yard. Come see this gorgeous home today



(RLNE5150518)