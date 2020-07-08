All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3924 Rockfield Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3924 Rockfield Ct
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

3924 Rockfield Ct

3924 Rockfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Calavera Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3924 Rockfield Court, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3924 Rockfield Ct Available 10/10/19 Beautiful Calavera Hills Home Located on a Cul-De-Sac - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This large beautiful home is located on a cul-de-sac. A short walk to Calavera Lake & Hiking Trails. A large open kitchen that includes a refrigerator, new dishwasher, microwave, cook top and oven.Washer and Dryer hook ups are located upstairs. A two car garage with storage shelves. Family room with a fireplace. Turf throughout the spacious back yard, views of Calavera Lake.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,488.

PETS:
Flexible, Dog
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Cooktop
Microwave
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Oven
Fire Place
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Family Room
Living Room
2 Story
Formal dining room
Laminate Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Hook-ups
Upstairs Laundry
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Canyon View
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Calavera Hills Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Sage Creek High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3924-Rockfield-Ct--Carlsbad-CA-92010-1907/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5173342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 Rockfield Ct have any available units?
3924 Rockfield Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3924 Rockfield Ct have?
Some of 3924 Rockfield Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924 Rockfield Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3924 Rockfield Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 Rockfield Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3924 Rockfield Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3924 Rockfield Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3924 Rockfield Ct offers parking.
Does 3924 Rockfield Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 Rockfield Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 Rockfield Ct have a pool?
No, 3924 Rockfield Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3924 Rockfield Ct have accessible units?
No, 3924 Rockfield Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 Rockfield Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3924 Rockfield Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elán Cypress Cove
355 Pine Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College