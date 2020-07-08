Amenities
3924 Rockfield Ct Available 10/10/19 Beautiful Calavera Hills Home Located on a Cul-De-Sac - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This large beautiful home is located on a cul-de-sac. A short walk to Calavera Lake & Hiking Trails. A large open kitchen that includes a refrigerator, new dishwasher, microwave, cook top and oven.Washer and Dryer hook ups are located upstairs. A two car garage with storage shelves. Family room with a fireplace. Turf throughout the spacious back yard, views of Calavera Lake.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,488.
PETS:
Flexible, Dog
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Cooktop
Microwave
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Oven
Fire Place
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Family Room
Living Room
2 Story
Formal dining room
Laminate Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Hook-ups
Upstairs Laundry
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Canyon View
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Calavera Hills Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Sage Creek High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3924-Rockfield-Ct--Carlsbad-CA-92010-1907/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5173342)