3924 Rockfield Ct Available 10/10/19 Beautiful Calavera Hills Home Located on a Cul-De-Sac - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This large beautiful home is located on a cul-de-sac. A short walk to Calavera Lake & Hiking Trails. A large open kitchen that includes a refrigerator, new dishwasher, microwave, cook top and oven.Washer and Dryer hook ups are located upstairs. A two car garage with storage shelves. Family room with a fireplace. Turf throughout the spacious back yard, views of Calavera Lake.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,488.



PETS:

Flexible, Dog

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Cooktop

Microwave

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Oven

Fire Place

Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace

Family Room

Living Room

2 Story

Formal dining room

Laminate Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Laundry Hook-ups

Upstairs Laundry

Laundry Room (Upstairs)

2 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Canyon View

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Calavera Hills Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School

High School: Sage Creek High

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3924-Rockfield-Ct--Carlsbad-CA-92010-1907/



