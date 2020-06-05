All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 15 2020

3578 Harwich Drive

3578 Harwich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3578 Harwich Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
3578 Harwich Drive Available 04/17/20 Carlsbad Home with Views! - Welcome home! This home features wood floors, stainless steel appliances, a slate stone surrounded fireplace, and upgraded ceiling fans. Lush landscaping complements the low-maintenance back yard with plenty of room for fun and furniture! Stunning valley views while being located in a quiet and well-manicured neighborhood. Also close to the Calavera Hills Community Park, Calavera Preserve, shopping and the beach! Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5580811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3578 Harwich Drive have any available units?
3578 Harwich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3578 Harwich Drive have?
Some of 3578 Harwich Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3578 Harwich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3578 Harwich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3578 Harwich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3578 Harwich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3578 Harwich Drive offer parking?
No, 3578 Harwich Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3578 Harwich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3578 Harwich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3578 Harwich Drive have a pool?
No, 3578 Harwich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3578 Harwich Drive have accessible units?
No, 3578 Harwich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3578 Harwich Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3578 Harwich Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
