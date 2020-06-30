All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3567 Pebble Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3567 Pebble Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

3567 Pebble Street

3567 Pebble Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Calavera Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3567 Pebble Street, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Available now! Processing fee waived! Move in right away and get the rest of April free! Huge savings! This wonderful house is located in Calavera Hills near the pool and tot lot. This community has great schools and a great neighborhood. Easy access to fwy. Washer dryer and fridge included. This beautiful house features a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, granite counters in the kitchen, family room with a fireplace, formal living and dining room. Tenant pays all utilities and gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3567 Pebble Street have any available units?
3567 Pebble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3567 Pebble Street have?
Some of 3567 Pebble Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3567 Pebble Street currently offering any rent specials?
3567 Pebble Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3567 Pebble Street pet-friendly?
No, 3567 Pebble Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3567 Pebble Street offer parking?
Yes, 3567 Pebble Street offers parking.
Does 3567 Pebble Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3567 Pebble Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3567 Pebble Street have a pool?
Yes, 3567 Pebble Street has a pool.
Does 3567 Pebble Street have accessible units?
No, 3567 Pebble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3567 Pebble Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3567 Pebble Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College