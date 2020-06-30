3567 Pebble Street

Amenities

Available now! Processing fee waived! Move in right away and get the rest of April free! Huge savings! This wonderful house is located in Calavera Hills near the pool and tot lot. This community has great schools and a great neighborhood. Easy access to fwy. Washer dryer and fridge included. This beautiful house features a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, granite counters in the kitchen, family room with a fireplace, formal living and dining room. Tenant pays all utilities and gardener.