Large 5 Bedroom Carlsbad Luxury Home with Solar Panels and Great Schools



Come and visit and experience this huge 5 bedroom gem located in the 53 Melrose Community in Carlsbad, California. The home was recently built and has tons of space for you and your guests. The home has natural light, an open layout, high-quality materials/finishes, great schools, and a fantastic neighborhood. The home also has a downstairs bedroom and a formal dining room.



Unit features:

- Recently built with very high-quality finishes!

- Great schools that are highly sought after.

- Bedroom on the ground level.

- Solar panels on the roof. Cheap electricity!!! Previous tenant family of 4 paid on average $10 per month!!!

- Master bathroom attached to the large master bedroom. Dual vanities and large closest in master.

- The kitchen has granite countertops, an island, bar seating, and a stainless steel sink.

- Appliances included: Fridge, Oven / Range, Dishwasher, Air Conditioner, and Heater.

- The home also has double-paned windows, garage storage, and a fireplace.

- The backyard/exterior has a tranquil environment, fenced yard, drought-tolerant landscape, garden, fruit trees, and a patio.

- 2 car garage.

- New carpet in Feb 2017.

- Washer and dryer hookups are available in the designated washer dryer room.



Rental Terms:

Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- All utilities are to be in Residents name

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/3484-Filoli-Cir-Carlsbad-CA-92009



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



