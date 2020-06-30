All apartments in Carlsbad
3484 Filoli Cir
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

3484 Filoli Cir

3484 Fioli Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3484 Fioli Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 5 Bedroom Carlsbad Luxury Home with Solar Panels and Great Schools

Come and visit and experience this huge 5 bedroom gem located in the 53 Melrose Community in Carlsbad, California. The home was recently built and has tons of space for you and your guests. The home has natural light, an open layout, high-quality materials/finishes, great schools, and a fantastic neighborhood. The home also has a downstairs bedroom and a formal dining room.

Unit features:
- Recently built with very high-quality finishes!
- Great schools that are highly sought after.
- Bedroom on the ground level.
- Solar panels on the roof. Cheap electricity!!! Previous tenant family of 4 paid on average $10 per month!!!
- Master bathroom attached to the large master bedroom. Dual vanities and large closest in master.
- The kitchen has granite countertops, an island, bar seating, and a stainless steel sink.
- Appliances included: Fridge, Oven / Range, Dishwasher, Air Conditioner, and Heater.
- The home also has double-paned windows, garage storage, and a fireplace.
- The backyard/exterior has a tranquil environment, fenced yard, drought-tolerant landscape, garden, fruit trees, and a patio.
- 2 car garage.
- New carpet in Feb 2017.
- Washer and dryer hookups are available in the designated washer dryer room.

Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- All utilities are to be in Residents name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/3484-Filoli-Cir-Carlsbad-CA-92009

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5649398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3484 Filoli Cir have any available units?
3484 Filoli Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3484 Filoli Cir have?
Some of 3484 Filoli Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3484 Filoli Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3484 Filoli Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3484 Filoli Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3484 Filoli Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3484 Filoli Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3484 Filoli Cir offers parking.
Does 3484 Filoli Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3484 Filoli Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3484 Filoli Cir have a pool?
No, 3484 Filoli Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3484 Filoli Cir have accessible units?
No, 3484 Filoli Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3484 Filoli Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3484 Filoli Cir has units with dishwashers.

