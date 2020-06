Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Impeccable two story 3 bed 2.5 bath in desirable Promenade of La Costa within San Marcos school district. Think comfort with an open floor plan, a cozy living room fireplace, and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Kitchen boasts upgraded stainless appliances, gas stove, granite counters and plenty of storage. Master suite has office alcove, plus large tub, and 2 sinks. Relax in the large back yard under your shading pergola. Close to parks, lakes, restaurants and more!