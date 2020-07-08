Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

3423 Garfield Street Available 06/01/20 3423 Garfield Street, Carlsbad - Charming 2 Bed/ 2 Bath unit aprox 1,404 square feet., Only ONE block from the beach! Built in the 1920s' this unit has spacious living room & dinning room, wood flooring thru-out. Sun room with built in storage/seating. Basement for additional storage. Deck off kitchen, large back yard with additional deck for entertaining. Master bed is spacious with walk in closet. This is an incredible find, walking distance to Tamarack Beach & Carlsbad Village.



** Available for Showings After 5/15/2020 **



Pets upon approval

No Smoking

Rental Insurance required

Gardner Included

No A/C



Rent: $3,100

Deposit: $3,400

Processing Fee: $50.00



Call 760.585.1755 to schedule a showing



Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



