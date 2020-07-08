All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

3423 Garfield Street

3423 Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3423 Garfield Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
extra storage
3423 Garfield Street Available 06/01/20 3423 Garfield Street, Carlsbad - Charming 2 Bed/ 2 Bath unit aprox 1,404 square feet., Only ONE block from the beach! Built in the 1920s' this unit has spacious living room & dinning room, wood flooring thru-out. Sun room with built in storage/seating. Basement for additional storage. Deck off kitchen, large back yard with additional deck for entertaining. Master bed is spacious with walk in closet. This is an incredible find, walking distance to Tamarack Beach & Carlsbad Village.

** Available for Showings After 5/15/2020 **

Pets upon approval
No Smoking
Rental Insurance required
Gardner Included
No A/C

Rent: $3,100
Deposit: $3,400
Processing Fee: $50.00

Call 760.585.1755 to schedule a showing

Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

(RLNE4862843)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3423 Garfield Street have any available units?
3423 Garfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3423 Garfield Street have?
Some of 3423 Garfield Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3423 Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
3423 Garfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 Garfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3423 Garfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 3423 Garfield Street offer parking?
No, 3423 Garfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 3423 Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3423 Garfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 3423 Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 3423 Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 3423 Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3423 Garfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.

