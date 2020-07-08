Amenities
3423 Garfield Street Available 06/01/20 3423 Garfield Street, Carlsbad - Charming 2 Bed/ 2 Bath unit aprox 1,404 square feet., Only ONE block from the beach! Built in the 1920s' this unit has spacious living room & dinning room, wood flooring thru-out. Sun room with built in storage/seating. Basement for additional storage. Deck off kitchen, large back yard with additional deck for entertaining. Master bed is spacious with walk in closet. This is an incredible find, walking distance to Tamarack Beach & Carlsbad Village.
** Available for Showings After 5/15/2020 **
Pets upon approval
No Smoking
Rental Insurance required
Gardner Included
No A/C
Rent: $3,100
Deposit: $3,400
Processing Fee: $50.00
Call 760.585.1755 to schedule a showing
Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult
(RLNE4862843)