3329 Adams Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 bath, single story home in Carlsbad. Home built in 2018. Walking distance to Carlsbad High School, Holiday Park, and the Georgina Cole Library. Less than a Mile to Carlsbad Village and the I-5. Close to Downtown Carlsbad! Open kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator and dishwasher included. Front loading, stacked, washer and dryer located in the hall closet. Low maintenance, drought resistant yard has a covered patio. Water, trash, and yard maintenance included in the rent. Pets may be allowed upon approval. Home can be ready for move in with three weeks notice.



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353



DRE License#: 01222003



The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,600, Available 7/10/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.