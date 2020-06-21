All apartments in Carlsbad
3329 Adams Street
3329 Adams Street

3329 Adams St · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1914645
Location

3329 Adams St, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2 bath, single story home in Carlsbad. Home built in 2018. Walking distance to Carlsbad High School, Holiday Park, and the Georgina Cole Library. Less than a Mile to Carlsbad Village and the I-5. Close to Downtown Carlsbad! Open kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator and dishwasher included. Front loading, stacked, washer and dryer located in the hall closet. Low maintenance, drought resistant yard has a covered patio. Water, trash, and yard maintenance included in the rent. Pets may be allowed upon approval. Home can be ready for move in with three weeks notice.

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,600, Available 7/10/20
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 Adams Street have any available units?
3329 Adams Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3329 Adams Street have?
Some of 3329 Adams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
3329 Adams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 3329 Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3329 Adams Street offer parking?
No, 3329 Adams Street does not offer parking.
Does 3329 Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3329 Adams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 Adams Street have a pool?
No, 3329 Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 3329 Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 3329 Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3329 Adams Street has units with dishwashers.
