Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3204 Azahar Place

3204 Azahar Place · (858) 750-9118
Location

3204 Azahar Place, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3204 Azahar Place · Avail. Jul 18

$5,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2530 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3204 Azahar Place Available 07/18/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Story Home with 3 Car Garage and Pool in La Costa - Coming soon…..Available Mid July! Enjoy this beautiful, 2 story, 2530 Square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in La Costa. This home has direct access 3-car garage with built-in storage.

Fully Equipped Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Island and Atrium Window, Separate Dining Room, Formal Living Room, Family Room with Fireplace and Bathroom Downstairs.

Upstairs offers Spacious Master Bedroom with large walk-in closet and fireplace. Large luxurious Master Bath with Soaking tub, separate shower, dual sink/vanities, 3 spacious Bedrooms with large closets and Separate Laundry Room with Full Size Washer and Dryer Hook-up. Linen Closet and Lighted Display Shelving unit.

Large, private backyard great for entertaining with Solar powered Swimming Pool with Diving Board. Beautifully maintained landscaping in both front and back yard.

Located in a wonderful neighborhood and in the prestigious Encinitas School district–EUSD http://www.eusd.net/ for La Costa Heights Elementary School And the San Dieguito School District (http://www.sduhsd.net/ for Oak Crest Middle School/Diegueno Middle School and La Costa Canyon High School).

Close to Carlsbad Forum Shops and La Costa Town Square with shopping and restaurants. Close to La Costa Park, Levante School Park, Fuerte Park and Stage Coach Community Park. Located within easy access to I-5, Hwy 78, Hwy 56 freeways and just minutes from the beaches, Camp Pendleton and downtown San Diego.

12 Month Lease. Pool and Gardener paid. No Smoking Allowed. Positive Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A MUST!

**Please do not Disturb Current Occupants*** Call or Text Sandra at 858-750-9118 to set up private tour today!

(RLNE5814588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Azahar Place have any available units?
3204 Azahar Place has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3204 Azahar Place have?
Some of 3204 Azahar Place's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Azahar Place currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Azahar Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Azahar Place pet-friendly?
No, 3204 Azahar Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3204 Azahar Place offer parking?
Yes, 3204 Azahar Place does offer parking.
Does 3204 Azahar Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 Azahar Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Azahar Place have a pool?
Yes, 3204 Azahar Place has a pool.
Does 3204 Azahar Place have accessible units?
No, 3204 Azahar Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Azahar Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3204 Azahar Place does not have units with dishwashers.
