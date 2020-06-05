Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

3204 Azahar Place Available 07/18/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Story Home with 3 Car Garage and Pool in La Costa - Coming soon…..Available Mid July! Enjoy this beautiful, 2 story, 2530 Square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in La Costa. This home has direct access 3-car garage with built-in storage.



Fully Equipped Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Island and Atrium Window, Separate Dining Room, Formal Living Room, Family Room with Fireplace and Bathroom Downstairs.



Upstairs offers Spacious Master Bedroom with large walk-in closet and fireplace. Large luxurious Master Bath with Soaking tub, separate shower, dual sink/vanities, 3 spacious Bedrooms with large closets and Separate Laundry Room with Full Size Washer and Dryer Hook-up. Linen Closet and Lighted Display Shelving unit.



Large, private backyard great for entertaining with Solar powered Swimming Pool with Diving Board. Beautifully maintained landscaping in both front and back yard.



Located in a wonderful neighborhood and in the prestigious Encinitas School district–EUSD http://www.eusd.net/ for La Costa Heights Elementary School And the San Dieguito School District (http://www.sduhsd.net/ for Oak Crest Middle School/Diegueno Middle School and La Costa Canyon High School).



Close to Carlsbad Forum Shops and La Costa Town Square with shopping and restaurants. Close to La Costa Park, Levante School Park, Fuerte Park and Stage Coach Community Park. Located within easy access to I-5, Hwy 78, Hwy 56 freeways and just minutes from the beaches, Camp Pendleton and downtown San Diego.



12 Month Lease. Pool and Gardener paid. No Smoking Allowed. Positive Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A MUST!



**Please do not Disturb Current Occupants*** Call or Text Sandra at 858-750-9118 to set up private tour today!



(RLNE5814588)