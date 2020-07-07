All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

3168 Arroyo Vista

3168 Arroyo Vista · No Longer Available
Location

3168 Arroyo Vista, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This is a charming La Costa Carlsbad condo that has been upgraded with elegant finishes.

The family room is large with nice wood laminate flooring, a wet bar, and tons of natural light. The home has large and open rooms. The home layout has dual master bedrooms. The kitchen is open to the rest of the house and comes with appliances.

The location of this property is fantastic. It is about a 5-minute drive to the La Costa Golf Course and a 13-minute drive to the beach! The proximity to the beach creates nice breezes and a very moderate and comfortable climate! It is very close to some great restaurants and grocery stores including Sprouts and Trader Joes.

The school district is impeccable with La Costa Elementary (10/10), Oak Crest Middle (9/10), and La Costa Canyon High (9/10). HOA is Sea Point Tennis Club which has great amenities including a spa, 2 pools, and tennis courts.

Features:
- Clean inside and out & very well maintained.
- Master bathroom attached to the large master bedroom. Dual vanities in master.
- HOA community: Sea Point Tennis Club.
- Pool, spa, tennis court.
- The kitchen has a countertop bar, a breakfast nook (could be used as an office), and huge windows which let in natural light.
- Laundry: Washer & Dryer included in the home.
- HVAC: central A/C, central heat.

Rental Terms:
- $49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- All utilities are to be in Residents name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5730350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3168 Arroyo Vista have any available units?
3168 Arroyo Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3168 Arroyo Vista have?
Some of 3168 Arroyo Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3168 Arroyo Vista currently offering any rent specials?
3168 Arroyo Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3168 Arroyo Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 3168 Arroyo Vista is pet friendly.
Does 3168 Arroyo Vista offer parking?
No, 3168 Arroyo Vista does not offer parking.
Does 3168 Arroyo Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3168 Arroyo Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3168 Arroyo Vista have a pool?
Yes, 3168 Arroyo Vista has a pool.
Does 3168 Arroyo Vista have accessible units?
No, 3168 Arroyo Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 3168 Arroyo Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3168 Arroyo Vista has units with dishwashers.

