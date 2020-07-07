3168 Arroyo Vista

Amenities

This is a charming La Costa Carlsbad condo that has been upgraded with elegant finishes.



The family room is large with nice wood laminate flooring, a wet bar, and tons of natural light. The home has large and open rooms. The home layout has dual master bedrooms. The kitchen is open to the rest of the house and comes with appliances.



The location of this property is fantastic. It is about a 5-minute drive to the La Costa Golf Course and a 13-minute drive to the beach! The proximity to the beach creates nice breezes and a very moderate and comfortable climate! It is very close to some great restaurants and grocery stores including Sprouts and Trader Joes.



The school district is impeccable with La Costa Elementary (10/10), Oak Crest Middle (9/10), and La Costa Canyon High (9/10). HOA is Sea Point Tennis Club which has great amenities including a spa, 2 pools, and tennis courts.



Features:

- Clean inside and out & very well maintained.

- Master bathroom attached to the large master bedroom. Dual vanities in master.

- HOA community: Sea Point Tennis Club.

- Pool, spa, tennis court.

- The kitchen has a countertop bar, a breakfast nook (could be used as an office), and huge windows which let in natural light.

- Laundry: Washer & Dryer included in the home.

- HVAC: central A/C, central heat.



Rental Terms:

- $49 App Fee Per Adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- All utilities are to be in Residents name

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



