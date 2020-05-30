All apartments in Carlsbad
3155 Donna Dr Lot 5

3155 Donna Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3155 Donna Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
playground
garage
internet access
new construction
1.5 Mi to Beach! NEW CONSTRUCTION*Peak Ocean View* - Property Id: 283241

NEW CONSTRUCTION, 1.5 Miles to Beach! *Peak OCEAN VIEWS* Dual Master Suites!

BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR:
- 3 BED/3.5 BATH Townhome / Loft / 2566 SqFt
- Elevator
- SKY HIGH 20' Ceilings
- Hardwood Floor
- Chef's Kitchen / Bar Seating / Drop Lights
- Bertazzoni Appliances / 6-Burner Range
- Charcoal Stone Counters
- European Cabinets
- Dual Master Suites PLUS 3rd BR and Loft!
- SPACIOUS Floorplan
- Pre-wired High Speed Data/smart TVs. WiFi A/C.
- Tankless WaterHeater

OUTDOOR SPACE:
- Santa Barbara inspired Architecture
- Multiple Balconies
- Fenced Private Yard
- Wrought Iron Railing
- 2 Car Garage
- Tot Lot
- NEW Trails End Development

1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Village & Beach!! Close to 78 / 5 freeways, CSUSM, shopping, dining & more!

RENTS $4800/mo, $4000 Deposit. Resident pays utilities. Pet Rent $100/mo, 1 small pet ok. 9-12 Month Lease, 12 Preferred. Must have good credit & verifiable income 2x rent.
Subject: Trails End Lot 5 (2873 Trails Ln, Carlsbad, CA 92008).

~Pictures of Model Home~
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283241
Property Id 283241

(RLNE5790956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3155 Donna Dr Lot 5 have any available units?
3155 Donna Dr Lot 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3155 Donna Dr Lot 5 have?
Some of 3155 Donna Dr Lot 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3155 Donna Dr Lot 5 currently offering any rent specials?
3155 Donna Dr Lot 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3155 Donna Dr Lot 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3155 Donna Dr Lot 5 is pet friendly.
Does 3155 Donna Dr Lot 5 offer parking?
Yes, 3155 Donna Dr Lot 5 offers parking.
Does 3155 Donna Dr Lot 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3155 Donna Dr Lot 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3155 Donna Dr Lot 5 have a pool?
No, 3155 Donna Dr Lot 5 does not have a pool.
Does 3155 Donna Dr Lot 5 have accessible units?
No, 3155 Donna Dr Lot 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3155 Donna Dr Lot 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3155 Donna Dr Lot 5 has units with dishwashers.

