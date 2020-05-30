3155 Donna Dr Lot 5

Amenities
1.5 Mi to Beach! NEW CONSTRUCTION*Peak Ocean View* - Property Id: 283241
NEW CONSTRUCTION, 1.5 Miles to Beach! *Peak OCEAN VIEWS* Dual Master Suites!
BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR:
- 3 BED/3.5 BATH Townhome / Loft / 2566 SqFt
- Elevator
- SKY HIGH 20' Ceilings
- Hardwood Floor
- Chef's Kitchen / Bar Seating / Drop Lights
- Bertazzoni Appliances / 6-Burner Range
- Charcoal Stone Counters
- European Cabinets
- Dual Master Suites PLUS 3rd BR and Loft!
- SPACIOUS Floorplan
- Pre-wired High Speed Data/smart TVs. WiFi A/C.
- Tankless WaterHeater
OUTDOOR SPACE:
- Santa Barbara inspired Architecture
- Multiple Balconies
- Fenced Private Yard
- Wrought Iron Railing
- 2 Car Garage
- Tot Lot
- NEW Trails End Development
1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Village & Beach!! Close to 78 / 5 freeways, CSUSM, shopping, dining & more!
RENTS $4800/mo, $4000 Deposit. Resident pays utilities. Pet Rent $100/mo, 1 small pet ok. 9-12 Month Lease, 12 Preferred. Must have good credit & verifiable income 2x rent.
Subject: Trails End Lot 5 (2873 Trails Ln, Carlsbad, CA 92008).
~Pictures of Model Home~
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283241
Property Id 283241
(RLNE5790956)