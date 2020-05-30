3155 Donna Dr Lot 5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking playground garage internet access new construction

1.5 Mi to Beach! NEW CONSTRUCTION*Peak Ocean View* - Property Id: 283241



NEW CONSTRUCTION, 1.5 Miles to Beach! *Peak OCEAN VIEWS* Dual Master Suites!



BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR:

- 3 BED/3.5 BATH Townhome / Loft / 2566 SqFt

- Elevator

- SKY HIGH 20' Ceilings

- Hardwood Floor

- Chef's Kitchen / Bar Seating / Drop Lights

- Bertazzoni Appliances / 6-Burner Range

- Charcoal Stone Counters

- European Cabinets

- Dual Master Suites PLUS 3rd BR and Loft!

- SPACIOUS Floorplan

- Pre-wired High Speed Data/smart TVs. WiFi A/C.

- Tankless WaterHeater



OUTDOOR SPACE:

- Santa Barbara inspired Architecture

- Multiple Balconies

- Fenced Private Yard

- Wrought Iron Railing

- 2 Car Garage

- Tot Lot

- NEW Trails End Development



1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Village & Beach!! Close to 78 / 5 freeways, CSUSM, shopping, dining & more!



RENTS $4800/mo, $4000 Deposit. Resident pays utilities. Pet Rent $100/mo, 1 small pet ok. 9-12 Month Lease, 12 Preferred. Must have good credit & verifiable income 2x rent.

Subject: Trails End Lot 5 (2873 Trails Ln, Carlsbad, CA 92008).



~Pictures of Model Home~

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283241

Property Id 283241



(RLNE5790956)