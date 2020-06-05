All apartments in Carlsbad
Location

3129 Vista Mar, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
PANARAMIC VIEWS!! SEAPOINT TENNIS CLUB! Absolutely stunning views of the ocean, Batiquitos Lagoon, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, city lights, gorgeous sunsets!!! Enjoy these views from the balcony off the living room and master bedroom. Discount for a 2-year lease! $2800/month. Fantastic location in the heart of La Costa. Gorgeous Seapoint Tennis Club community with two pool complexes and tennis courts. Lush landscaping, private and quiet. Single level upstairs condo with vaulted ceilings. Available Now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 Vista Mar have any available units?
3129 Vista Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 Vista Mar have?
Some of 3129 Vista Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 Vista Mar currently offering any rent specials?
3129 Vista Mar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 Vista Mar pet-friendly?
No, 3129 Vista Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3129 Vista Mar offer parking?
No, 3129 Vista Mar does not offer parking.
Does 3129 Vista Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3129 Vista Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 Vista Mar have a pool?
Yes, 3129 Vista Mar has a pool.
Does 3129 Vista Mar have accessible units?
No, 3129 Vista Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 Vista Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3129 Vista Mar has units with dishwashers.
