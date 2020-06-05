3129 Vista Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

PANARAMIC VIEWS!! SEAPOINT TENNIS CLUB! Absolutely stunning views of the ocean, Batiquitos Lagoon, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, city lights, gorgeous sunsets!!! Enjoy these views from the balcony off the living room and master bedroom. Discount for a 2-year lease! $2800/month. Fantastic location in the heart of La Costa. Gorgeous Seapoint Tennis Club community with two pool complexes and tennis courts. Lush landscaping, private and quiet. Single level upstairs condo with vaulted ceilings. Available Now!!