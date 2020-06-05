3129 Vista Mar

Amenities
PANARAMIC VIEWS!! SEAPOINT TENNIS CLUB! Absolutely stunning views of the ocean, Batiquitos Lagoon, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, city lights, gorgeous sunsets!!! Enjoy these views from the balcony off the living room and master bedroom. Discount for a 2-year lease! $2800/month. Fantastic location in the heart of La Costa. Gorgeous Seapoint Tennis Club community with two pool complexes and tennis courts. Lush landscaping, private and quiet. Single level upstairs condo with vaulted ceilings. Available Now!!