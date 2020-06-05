3085 Monroe St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

BONUS 590 Sq.Ft. studio/GRANNY FLAT, making total of 3,632 Sq.Ft. available, can also be rented for $1,600/mo! Beautifully remodeled w/ downstairs master + 4 beds up. ALL NEW = Kitchen and Appliances including two Wine Coolers, Bathrooms, Porcelain Tile Floors with Wood Grain Finish, Carpet, Interior and Exterior Paint, Lighting & Landscaping/Sprinkler System! GATED RV/BOAT Parking. Walking distance or easy bike ride to Carlsbad Village, beach,restaurants, shops. Walk to community pool & Carlsbad HS!